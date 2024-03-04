Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners finally got to play their first weekend of games inside the confines of Love's Field, which will undoubtedly be one of the best venues in all of softball once it is fully complete.

The Sooners extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 71 games before falling in extra innings to Louisiana on Sunday, 7-5. It was Oklahoma's first loss since Feb. 19, 2023, when the Baylor Bears defeated the Sooners in a nonconference tilt in Waco.

Now, the top-ranked Sooners (18-1) can shift their focus to Big 12 play as they prepare to host Iowa State next weekend in their conference opener.

The Sooners and Cyclones won't be the only ones in action, though, as the rest of the Big 12 is set to open things up this weekend as well. Here's a look at how each team in the conference fared in their final nonconference weekend, as well as one takeaway for each squad.