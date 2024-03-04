Big 12 Softball Roundup: Sooners' streak comes to an end at 71 games
Patty Gasso and the Oklahoma Sooners finally got to play their first weekend of games inside the confines of Love's Field, which will undoubtedly be one of the best venues in all of softball once it is fully complete.
The Sooners extended their NCAA-record winning streak to 71 games before falling in extra innings to Louisiana on Sunday, 7-5. It was Oklahoma's first loss since Feb. 19, 2023, when the Baylor Bears defeated the Sooners in a nonconference tilt in Waco.
Now, the top-ranked Sooners (18-1) can shift their focus to Big 12 play as they prepare to host Iowa State next weekend in their conference opener.
The Sooners and Cyclones won't be the only ones in action, though, as the rest of the Big 12 is set to open things up this weekend as well. Here's a look at how each team in the conference fared in their final nonconference weekend, as well as one takeaway for each squad.
#1 Oklahoma (18-1)
TAKEAWAY: Oklahoma's pitching staff ran into some issues with the deep ball in Opening Weekend at Love's Field, allowing 11 of 17 runs to be scored via the home run.
Miami (OH): W, 9-7
Liberty: W, 8-0 (F/5)
Louisiana: W, 8-0 (F/5)
Liberty: W, 15-3 (F/5)
Louisiana: L, 5-7 (F/8)
#2 Texas (17-1)
TAKEAWAY: The Longhorns' offense continues to be potent, maintaining a .409 team average and a .483 OB%. UT is striking from deep too, with 28 home runs and 67 total extra base hits.
Northwestern State: W, 10-2 (F/5)
Tarleton State: W, 17-0 (F/5)
Hofstra: W, 13-0 (F/5)
Hofstra: W, 4-0
Penn State:
#7 Oklahoma State (17-2)
TAKEAWAY: The Pokes have now won 11 games in a row, with Ivy Rosenberry emerging as one of their better arms. Through 29.0 IP, she maintains a 0.24 ERA and a .178 opponent batting average.
South Dakota State: W, 11-2 (F/6)
South Dakota State: W, 10-0 (F/5)
Seattle: W, 4-1
Drake: W, 13-1 (F/5)
#22 Baylor (11-3)
TAKEAWAY: Baylor went 3-0 against Morgan State this week but took a major hit with star CF McKenzie Wilson being suspended due to an arrest for theft.
Morgan State: W, 2-0
Morgan State: W, 4-1
Morgan State: W, 3-1
Texas Tech (17-4)
TAKEAWAY: Texas Tech has quietly turned in a good non-conference slate, getting good work from Maddy Wright (1.63 ERA) and Maddie Kuehl (1.84 ERA) in the circle. Now, we'll see if it holds up in Big 12 play.
New Mexico: W, 9-2
Merrimack: W, 8-0 (F/5)
UTEP: L, 2-3
Merrimack: W, 18-2 (F/5)
New Mexico State: W, 10-0 (F/5)
New Mexico State: W, 9-1 (F/5)
BYU (14-4)
TAKEAWAY: BYU has yet to face much competition this season but has dropped games to Arizona State, Virginia Tech, LBSU, and Sacramento State. We'll learn much more about the Cougars against Texas Tech this weekend.
Sacramento State: L, 3-4
UC Davis: W, 5-3
UC Santa Barbara: W, 8-3
UCF (11-7)
TAKEAWAY: UCF has gone 0-5 against ranked foes this season, the latest of which came against No. 22 South Carolina. They are, however, 8-2 at home and open Big 12 play there against Kansas.
Princeton: W, 10-2 (F/5)
#22 South Carolina: L, 2-4
Princeton: W, 11-3 (F/5)
Kennesaw State: W, 4-1
Bethune-Cookman: Suspended, Will Resume
Kansas (12-5-1)
TAKEAWAY: KU has suddenly won eight games in a row and looks like it could be a sneaky team entering Big 12 play. A road trip to UCF will tell the tale.
Austin Peay: W, 5-2
Belmont: W, 1-0 (F/8)
Belmont: W, 5-4
Houston (15-5)
TAKEAWAY: Houston dropped a heartbreaker to McNeese State, losing 5-6 (13 inn.). The Cougars can't seem to pick up a win over a good team but will play McNeese State again before hosting Texas this weekend.
McNeese: L, 5-6 (F/13)
Texas A&M Commerce: W, 10-1 (F/5)
Texas A&M Commerce: W, 22-4 (F/5)
Texas A&M Commerce: W, 8-2
McNeese:
Iowa State (9-10)
TAKEAWAY: The Cyclones are headed in the wrong direction heading into Big 12 play, losing six of their last eight games. They'll come to Love's Field this weekend.
Colorado State: L, 2-6
Colorado State: L, 4-5
N. Colorado: W, 14-1 (F/5)
N. Colorado: W, 8-6
Colorado State: L, 6-9
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!