Editor's Note: This is the fourth part in a series examining every Oklahoma position group heading into 2023. The first three parts covered wide receiver, running back and linebacker. If there was any Oklahoma position group that struggled during conference play in 2022, it was defensive end. Reggie Grimes and Ethan Downs saw the majority of the reps last season, with Grimes seeing a big drop off in production during Big 12 play. After six tackles for loss and four sacks in the three non-conference games, Grimes recorded just 1.5 tackles for loss and 0.5 sacks the rest of the season. The Sooners’ defensive line as a whole struggled during Big 12 play, ranking dead last in sacks and ninth in rushing defense. The defensive end group, in particular, really struggled with depth and productivity. However, the Sooners added some depth at defensive end in the 2023 class and there are several young guys vying for playing time. The team simply has more options than they did last season. Here’s a look at the biggest questions facing the Sooners’ defensive ends in 2023:



1. Does Rondell Bothroyd become the immediate leader?

Among the transfer players that the Sooners have added during the offseason, Bothroyd might be the most experienced. Bothroyd arrived in Norman with five years of experience as a highly productive player at Wake Forest. He appeared in 42 games, totaling 136 tackles (31 tackles for loss) and 16.5 sacks, the seventh most in program history. He not only has the largest history of production among the Sooners’ defensive ends. He’s also the oldest on the team. And making an immediate impact as a leader has been a primary goal for Bothroyd. “I’m definitely not a vocal leader, but I try to lead in the stuff I do,” Bothroyd said last month when asked by OUInsider. “And then with time, you try to be vocal. You try to get to know the guys first and I was a captain at Wake, so I kind of know the ins and outs of being a leader. I think the biggest thing is I’m old and experienced.” Bothroyd should be an immediate contender for a starting spot. Another candidate is fellow transfer Trace Ford, who totaled 11.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks in 30 games with Oklahoma State. Ford, a former four-star prospect, battled injuries during his four-year tenure with the Cowboys. But if he can stay healthy, he should be in the mix for playing time.



2. Can Downs hang onto his starting spot?

By most accounts, Downs was one of the most productive players on the Sooners’ defense last season.

Downs led the team in tackles for loss (13.5) and tied for the team lead in sacks (4.5), earning a spot on the All-Big 12 Second Team. He earned a defensive grade of 78.2, per Pro Football Focus, the highest mark on the team. He played 584 snaps, the seventh most on the team.

Downs had a few standout games. He recorded a season-high three tackles for loss and one sack against West Virginia, and he posted a two-TFL, one-sack performance early against Nebraska. But his production fell off a bit during conference play — 2.5 of his 4.5 sacks came in the first three games of the season.

Downs should still be heavily in the mix for a starting spot, but the Sooners should have more depth at defensive end in 2023 compared to last season.



3. Do the underclassmen earn playing time?

OU coach Brent Venables and his staff were hesitant last season to give significant reps to young players in 2022. They may not have much of a choice in 2023. R Mason Thomas didn’t see the field much last season, but teammates and coaches have raved about his potential. He acknowledged the need to get stronger after last season and gained nearly 20 pounds by the start of spring practices. Back in March, OU defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis said the former four-star prospect is pushing for playing time. Thomas isn’t the only young player who could see the field. True freshman Adepoju Adebawore, a five-star recruit in the 2023 class, was one of the standouts during spring practices. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds, he offers elite athleticism and size as an edge rusher. “He's a special dude,” Chavis said. “He's a special talent. He's longer than Monday afternoon.” It could be an uphill battle for Thomas and Adebawore to see significant reps. But could they prove too good to leave off the field?

Other notes