Booty ready for Norman

That’s how quickly things can change. A week ago, Tyler (Texas) junior college quarterback General Booty was mentally preparing for his sophomore year at juco.

Now? He’s just two weeks from arriving at Oklahoma and being in the quarterback room for offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and the Sooners.

“I’m just excited and ready to get down there,” Booty said.

Coming out of spring practice, it was clear first-year head coach Brent Venables wanted to add more depth in the quarterback room. It wasn’t a knock on who is in that room and definitely nothing negative about starter Dillon Gabriel.

But what Venables and Lebby were preaching was competition. They needed more of it. But that box felt like it was checked last Monday when former Pittsburgh quarterback Davis Beville picked OU.

Turns out, though, the Sooners weren’t done, and now Booty has his new home.

“This past weekend, took my visit down there,” Booty said. “Coach Venables is a great guy. He made it feel like home. Toward the end of the visit, I had my mind made up that I was going to be going there.”

It might feel a little out of the blue, but there were dots that had been connected in the past. Booty was a full academic qualifier for the 2021 class from Allen (Texas) High.

He had some offers, but because of COVID-19, his recruitment never really took off. Booty said he wasn’t bitter about it because a lot of recruits were in that same position.

It wasn’t a scholarship offer, but Ole Miss was an option. Back when Lebby was the offensive coordinator for the Rebels, Lebby and head coach Lane Kiffin offered Booty a walk-on spot. At that time, though, it couldn’t work out.

Instead of taking an offer from a smaller school, Booty decided to gamble on himself and went to Tyler for the 2021 season.

All he did there was set freshman records in throwing for 3,115 yards and 25 touchdowns.

“Being at Tyler, it was great connecting with my guys,” Booty said. “There’s this stigma about juco, but I played with a lot of D-I guys. It definitely prepares you a bit. Obviously, this will be another major jump.”

Lebby visited Booty during spring practice and said the door was open toward something maybe happening. Nothing guaranteed, but they’d stay in touch.

There was talk of perhaps Booty becoming a 2023 prospect, but all of that talk went out the window during the OU visit where everything came together.

He was offered one day, and then announced his commitment Saturday afternoon.

“They said they needed a little bit more depth in the quarterback room,” Booty said. “The main thing was wanting competition in the room. It’s an opportunity to go here at OU and be with great coaches and a great staff. If I can do it now, go ahead and do it.

“I didn’t want to miss out on the opportunity with one of the top programs in the nation.”

Because of the timing and college classes being out at OU, it was only Venables and Lebby with Booty during the visit.

Add Booty to the ever-growing list of people who cannot believe the energy Venables brings every minute of every interaction.

“I was with him for two full days, and he has more energy than anybody I’ve ever seen,” Booty said. “He’s full of energy and speaks life into his players. He loves football, but he loves the players even more.”

His college destination set, no doubt the name will come up again. General Booty became a pretty big hit on the recruiting trail for the 2021 class, and yep, that is indeed his real name.

“My dad, my family has always been fascinated with the military,” Booty said. “He always said if he had a son, he would name him General. Here I am.”

Here he is, and now it’s time for Booty to head to OU.



