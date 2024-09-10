Embed content not available

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the media to preview the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Tulane.

0:00 — opening statement

3:35 — On Tulane’s defensive line

4:02 — On lack of experience on offense

5:58 — On the strength of the defense

10:51 — On why the offense sucked Saturday

14:57 — #TalkAbout the importance of time of possession

19:48 — On freshman O-linemen

21:45 — On third-down futility thus far

23:37 — On Branson Hickman’s availability

24:50 — On Logan Howland

26:03 — On Jayden Jackson

27:25 — On Josh Bates and his penalty

28:48 — On whether any change needs to be made

32:10 — On Pettaway, Kearney, Carreon

33:40 — On the benefit of playing Tulane