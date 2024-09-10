Brent Venables' full pre-Tulane presser (with time-stamped question log)
Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables meets with the media to preview the Sooners' Week 3 matchup with Tulane.
0:00 — opening statement
3:35 — On Tulane’s defensive line
4:02 — On lack of experience on offense
5:58 — On the strength of the defense
10:51 — On why the offense sucked Saturday
14:57 — #TalkAbout the importance of time of possession
19:48 — On freshman O-linemen
21:45 — On third-down futility thus far
23:37 — On Branson Hickman’s availability
24:50 — On Logan Howland
26:03 — On Jayden Jackson
27:25 — On Josh Bates and his penalty
28:48 — On whether any change needs to be made
32:10 — On Pettaway, Kearney, Carreon
33:40 — On the benefit of playing Tulane