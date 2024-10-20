Brent Venables officially announces Seth Littrell's dismissal

Brent Venables has officially announced that the program has relieved co-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell of his duties.

With the dismissal of Littrell, current co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley will assume primary playcalling responsibilities. Offensive analyst Kevin Johns has been elevated to co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"Seth is an all-time great Sooner," Venables said in a press release. "He has a deep love for this university and football program, and has poured his heart and soul into both. Despite that, our performance as an offense this season has not at all lived up to the OU standard and I felt a change was necessary now."

Littrell's departure comes in the wake of Oklahoma's 35-9 home loss to South Carolina on Saturday. The loss marked the Sooners' second-consecutive loss in blowout fashion and marked their third loss in four games to start conference play.

Finley, who was elevated to co-offensive coordinator alongside Littrell last November, will now call plays for a Division I program for the first time in his career. Johns was hired as an analyst during the offseason after spending two seasons at Duke as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

"The leadership role Joe Jon plays on our team is critical," Venables said. "He has the confidence of our locker room and coaching staff, and I'm thankful to him for taking on this expanded role in the middle of the season. Kevin joined our staff last spring as an offensive analyst after serving as an offensive coordinator for over a decade. He has a wealth of experience coordinating offenses and coaching quarterbacks, and I'm looking forward to the fresh approach he'll bring and the bigger role he'll play in offensive game-planning. I'm confident Joe Jon, Kevin and the rest of the offensive staff will work tirelessly to put our players in positions to succeed and make us more effective on that side of the ball."