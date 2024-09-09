On his Monday night coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, who missed Oklahoma's game against Houston. Venables revealed that Hatchett will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery for a bicep injury.

Hatchett played 51 snaps in Oklahoma's season opener against Temple. He started at left guard but moved to center for 41 snaps after Branson Hickman went down with an injury. Although Hatchett received the lowest PFF grade among the offensive linemen, it’s important to note he was playing through the injury.

With both Hatchett and Hickman out against Houston, Oklahoma turned to Josh Bates at center. Now, with Hatchett out for the season, the Sooners are becoming thin in the interior offensive line.

Venables added that despite Hatchett's injury, the he remains "optimistic" about the overall health of the offense. He also mentioned that WR Nic Anderson will be available "really soon, if not this week, then next."

