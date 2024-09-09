PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Brent Venables provides injury updates on Nic Anderson and Geirean Hatchett

Brody Lusk • OUInsider
Contributor
@BrodyLusk

On his Monday night coaches show, Brent Venables provided an update on offensive lineman Geirean Hatchett, who missed Oklahoma's game against Houston. Venables revealed that Hatchett will miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing surgery for a bicep injury.

Hatchett played 51 snaps in Oklahoma's season opener against Temple. He started at left guard but moved to center for 41 snaps after Branson Hickman went down with an injury. Although Hatchett received the lowest PFF grade among the offensive linemen, it’s important to note he was playing through the injury.

With both Hatchett and Hickman out against Houston, Oklahoma turned to Josh Bates at center. Now, with Hatchett out for the season, the Sooners are becoming thin in the interior offensive line.

Venables added that despite Hatchett's injury, the he remains "optimistic" about the overall health of the offense. He also mentioned that WR Nic Anderson will be available "really soon, if not this week, then next."

