Bye Week Abstract: Musings on staffing, roster, recruiting and more

Blue-chip Bauxite (Ark.) native remains locked in with the Sooners and says the same for his comrades in the class
OU head coach Brent Venables received a vote of confidence from Joe Castiglione and Jospeh Harroz on Tuesday.
The Sooners held a Newcomer Media Day on Tuesday, with 12 of the 13 new players speaking to the media.
Porter Moser and the Sooners secured a 73-56 victory over Northwestern State on Monday night, improving to 2-0
It may have been rough early, but a win is a win, and the Sooners came out with a 16-point victory.
