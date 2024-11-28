Cookin' With Grill Boy: LSU

Each year the comments immediate ask “Where are the recipes, Grill Boy??”. Well, this year I am giving you just that! Each week I will be filming a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a dish that coordinates with the opponent for that week. This will live on the OUInsider YouTube Channel.

Editor's note: This addition to OU Insider VIP is in Year 3 and is set to be the best series yet! Each week I put a bow on the previous game then transition to the upcoming game. Per usual, there will be “bold predictions” at the bottom and I implore you to add your own in the message board replies.

1. Last week I said “There is likely one path to victory for Oklahoma this week. That path is narrow and winding. That path has obstacles you have to avoid. That path includes stopping Jalen Milroe’s legs and living and dying with his arm. In SEC play Milroe has throw five touchdowns and six interceptions. In the Tide’s most recent loss, Tennessee held Milroe to 11 yards rushing and forced him to throw it 45 times. That’s the recipe for success defensively. In the LSU blowout, Milroe rushed for a whopping 185 yards and four touchdowns. Luckily, Oklahoma’s run defense looks a heckuva lot more like Tennessee’s than it does LSU’s. Tennessee ranks #1 nationally in defensive rushing efficiency. Oklahoma ranks #2 in that category. LSU ranks 82rd which is good for second-to-last in the SEC. Limit the effectiveness of Milroe’s legs and you stay on the narrow path to victory.”

Oklahoma followed this better than I could’ve imagined. How about 7 yards on 15 carries? Also, Oklahoma fans have seen their rushing totals decimated by sack yardage. Oklahoma was only credited with ONE sack, so that 7 yards isn’t deceptive. I had belief in OU’s rushing defense, but that was truly a signature performance. Oklahoma was willing to live and die with Milroe’s arm, and they lived WELL.

2. Last week I said “Another thing you MUST do to say on that narrow path is something the Sooners have failed miserably to do all season. They MUST hold on to the football. This is a highly opportunistic defense coming in to Norman. They’re riding a three-game streak of forcing three or more turnovers. They are licking their chops imagining Arnold, Tatum, and Bowen’s ball security issues. If Oklahoma is to stay on the path, they will have to keep the ball out of harm’s way. In a recent interview, Xavier Robinson told reporters that he, Brent, and DeMarco had revisited the redshirt conversation and they were going to burn it. I expect Robinson to get a heavy workload because I will lose my mind if they burn his redshirt for a handful of carries. My strategy for keeping the ball out of harm’s way would be to hand the ball off to Xavier Robinson and Jovontae Barnes (if available) a combined 50+ times. I know that sounds dramatic, but if this Alabama defense has a weakness, it's the interior of their run defense. You can run between the tackles on this unit. Shorten the game with the run offense. Stick with the run. Protect the ball. Catch the punts. Don’t commit stupid penalties. If those five things happen, you’re still going to be on that narrow path.

Oklahoma went 5/5 on this one.

1. Shorten the game with the run offense? Against Mizzou the defense defended 12 drives. Against Alabama they defended 9. I am not counting the “drive” in the waning seconds of the first half. Alabama only ran 57 plays.

2. Stick with the run. For the first time in SEC play OU stuck with what was working and was rewarded for it. Xavier Robinson was a man amongst boys and was just now named SEC Freshman of the Week for his 18 carry, 102 yard, 2 TD performance.

3. Protect the ball. Taylor Tatum’s fumble was met with a spot on the bench. Oklahoma won the turnover battle by 2.

4. Catch the punts. Done.

5. Don’t commit stupid penalties. Oklahoma only had 20 yards of worth of penalties.

3. Last week I also said "Eli Bowen has been one of the few bright spots of this season. He got mossed on a highlight reel toe tap by Theo Wease, but he was in perfect position. He had kept Luther Burden relatively quiet, until Luther made that big play late to set up the touchdown. But that wasn’t on Bowen. That was on Jacobe Johnson. I think those two are still likely your best options going in to this game. Eli is the best cover corner available, and Johnson is such a physical presence that can go up and catch a jump ball if he’s in position due to his background as a wide receiver. As wild as it sounds, a game after calling for true freshman Eli Bowen to shadow All-American Luther Burden, I want Bowen shadowing freshman phenom Ryan Williams. He’s made defenders look silly all year and he has bailed out an often inaccurate Milroe repeatedly. If I’m going to go down to Ryan Williams and Jalen Milroe in the passing game, I’m going to go down with Eli Bowen trying his best.”

Eli Bowen is a star. He perfectly read a quick bubble and slipped a block to put himself in perfect position for an interception. He made a big tackle on Milroe to hold him short of the line to gain after Milroe escaped the pocket. He covers. He tackles. He understands leverage. He gets off blocks. He catches the ball.

4. At this point I’m just rehashing my actual words because its exactly what I want to talk about in the review anyways! Last week I said “Don’t look now, but we’re starting to get some of that elusive continuity on the offensive line! It only took spring ball, fall camp, and the majority of the season to get there, but we did it! The offensive line issues from early in the year have undoubtedly cause Jackson to see ghosts, as he continues to put his eyes down and leave even clean pockets, but hopefully the bye week film sessions showed him that he can trust it a bit more. Logan Howland and Heath Ozaeta have both improved by leaps and bounds since we saw them at Ole Miss and Tennessee, respectively. I can’t imagine where they’ll be if they finish this season holding down the left side, then get all offseason to work together over there as well.”

Heath Ozaeta and Logan Howland played every snap. Per PFF, Logan Howland did not allow a sack or QB hurry in pass protection. Per PFF, Logan Howland was the highest rated OL. Febechi Nwaiwu was named the SEC Offensive Lineman of the week. I guess I say all of that to say this: Bill Bedenbaugh is still an elite developer and once these guys got some continuity they played their best game of the season. Ozaeta and Howland looked like completely different players since they made their debuts earlier in the season. Some said the OL room had “no P4 talent” so they’d have to hit the portal heavily. I say roll with what you have. MAYBE take one interior guy. But there is talent in that room and Bill Bedenbaugh will develop it.

5. I might as well keep the streak alive. Last week I closed with “This game is going to be a bit emotional inside that locker room and all around the stadium. Danny Stutsman, Ethan Downs, Billy Bowman, Woodi Washington, and others will be taking their last-ever snaps on Owen Field. This particular group of seniors are the last of the Riley holdovers. Brent Venables commended their loyalty in a recent press conference. Danny specifically has become the face of the program after the last couple years. Imagine telling someone in 2017 that a linebacker would soon be the face of Oklahoma Football. At some point “Da-nny Stuts-man” chants will rain down and it will be a great moment. If there was ever a time for the defense to stand tall one last time at home, wouldn’t it be the perfect fairytale to do it against the program that’s dominated the sport for the decade plus? On national television? Danny Stutsman might have to break his single game tackle record that he just set last week, and shut down Milroe repeatedly. But then again, he IS the highest rated linebacker in the entire country when it comes to run defense grade. I can’t think of a better opportunity to leave an exclamation mark.”

Talk about an exclamation mark. Talk about a fairytale Senior night. Danny set the tone early when he shed a block and popped Jalen Milroe at the line of scrimmage. He was masterful in his execution of the gameplan from a communication standpoint. He didn’t have to stuff the stat sheet, but its partly due to not having to defend nearly as many plays as usual. While I’m typing this, Danny has been named as a Butkus Award Finalist. There are four other finalists. There is only one other SEC backer. So, if that tracks with some of what the rest of the media might think, Danny may have a First Team All-SEC and All-American, Butkus winner type of final chapter. Ethan Downs had a big sack late and lived in the backfield. Billy played every snap and had a key PBU. Woodi sealed the game with a late interception of Milroe. It was a night none of them, and none of us will ever forget.