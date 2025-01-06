Crimson Crossover: A hard lesson in rebounding, shooting, and depth

Nobody in their right mind expected Oklahoma to walk into Tuscaloosa and steal a win. Still, the game was undeniably ugly—uglier than most would’ve hoped. Let’s break down the issues from Saturday and what this loss means for Oklahoma moving forward.

Yes, the Crimson Tide exposed Oklahoma’s weaknesses, and it was a brutal beatdown. But let’s pump the brakes on comparing this team to those of the past few years simply because they lost their first conference game to, checks notes, one of the best teams in the country.

As we dive into this column, it’s important to acknowledge two truths: 1) Oklahoma lost by 28 points, got out-rebounded by 25, allowed 22 (!) offensive rebounds, and struggled to score in the first half, and 2) they were playing one of the best teams in the country—on the road.

Oklahoma’s SEC debut was as harsh a reality check as it gets. Facing the No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide on the road, the Sooners were exposed in nearly every facet of the game. The 107-79 loss wasn’t just a bad night—it was a wake-up call. Alabama’s size, athleticism, and physicality overwhelmed Oklahoma from the opening tip.

Offensively, the game plan wasn’t flawed, but the execution was. Oklahoma generated good looks, especially in the first half, but they simply couldn’t convert. Jeremiah Fears and Duke Miles, two of the Sooners’ most dynamic playmakers, combined for just three points in the first half. That’s a problem. When your primary ball-handlers and creators are non-factors early, the entire offense stalls—and that’s exactly what happened. Oklahoma shot 35% from the field and a dismal 12.5% from deep in the opening half, making it nearly impossible to keep pace with Alabama’s high-powered offense.

Defensively, the perimeter was a glaring weakness. Alabama’s guards consistently beat Oklahoma off the dribble, leading to drive-and-kick situations that exposed the Sooners’ defensive rotations. While Alabama only shot 9-of-29 (31%) from three, many of those makes came at crucial moments, often after defensive breakdowns. Oklahoma’s inability to contain penetration or recover effectively on kickouts allowed the Crimson Tide to control the tempo. Even with Alabama’s relatively average shooting night from deep, the Sooners couldn’t capitalize because they failed to get enough consistent stops.

And then there’s rebounding—or, more accurately, the lack of it. Alabama dominated the boards, pulling down 51 rebounds to Oklahoma’s 26, including a staggering 22 offensive rebounds. Time and time again, the Crimson Tide extended possessions, turning missed shots into second-chance points. That’s a major concern heading into the matchup with Texas A&M, the nation’s top-ranked team in offensive rebounding percentage. To make matters worse, the SEC as a whole leads the country in offensive rebounding, so Oklahoma’s struggles on the glass will only be magnified unless they make serious adjustments.

Fears and Jalon Moore — Oklahoma’s two leading scorers — led the way offensively. Moore finished with 20 points and seven rebounds on 9-14 shooting from the field and 2-2 from behind the arc. Those two three-pointers were all Oklahoma could muster from deep until midway through the second half. Fears, who had just one first-half point, ended the game with 16 points on 5-15 shooting and 1-5 from deep. He struggled early but showed signs of life in the second half.

Sam Godwin played hard all game long, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds on 7-10 shooting. Miles had just two points in the first half, but found eight more in the second half to finish with 10 on the day. Kobe Elvis scored eight of his 13 points in the first half, serving as Oklahoma’s best guard option in that stretch. He shot 6-14 from the field, but his three-point shooting (1-7) mirrored Oklahoma’s struggles from beyond the arc.

Oklahoma’s bench provided little support overall. Glenn Taylor, who logged 18 minutes, didn’t attempt a single shot. Brycen Goodine hit 1-2 from deep but struggled defensively, often getting beaten off the dribble. In the frontcourt, Luke Northweather and Mohamed Wague were non-factors, failing to provide meaningful resistance in the paint or on the glass.

This game was a sobering reminder of how challenging conference play will be, especially against elite teams like Alabama. Oklahoma’s previously unblemished 13-0 record had masked some flaws — poor rebounding, inconsistent shooting, and a lack of depth in the frontcourt — all of which were painfully exposed in this matchup. If the Sooners want to compete in the SEC, they’ll need to find solutions fast.