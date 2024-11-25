Danny Stutsman named finalist for Butkus Award

Danny Stutsman is finally in the mix for the country's most-coveted linebacker award.

The OU veteran was officially named as one of the five finalists for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the country's top linebacker. Stutsman was named as a finalist alongside Barrett Carter (Clemson), Chris Paul Jr. (Ole Miss), Carson Schwesinger (UCLA and Jalon Walker (Georgia).

Despite being a three-year starter, and posting impressive stat lines in the past, this year marks the first time for Stutsman as a finalist for the award.

Stutsman has appeared in all 11 games this season, leading the Sooners with 100 tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss to go with one sack. Stutsman has played 645 snaps this season, per Pro Football Focus — the second most on the team — and has a 75.3 overall grade. His rush-defense grade of 90.5 is the third-highest mark of any linebacker in the FBS and the highest among linebacker who have played at least 210 snaps.

Stutsman, a fourth-year senior, ranks ninth all time at OU in total tackles (367), surpassing Rick Bryan during the Sooners' 24-3 win over then-No. 7 Alabama on Saturday.

If Stutsman wins the Butkus Award, he would be the first OU linebacker to do so since Teddy Lehman in 2003 and would be the fourth Sooner to win the award.

Here are the stat lines for all five finalists:

Barrett Carter — 61 tackles, 10 TFLs, 3.5 sacks

Chris Paul Jr. — 82 tackles, 10 TFLs, 2.5 sacks

Jalon Walker — 48 tackles, 8 TFLs, 5.5 sacks

Carson Schwesinger — 121 tackles, 8 TFLs, 3 sacks, 2 INT

Danny Stutsman — 100 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 1 sack