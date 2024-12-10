Danny Stutsman named First Team All-SEC

Stutsman was named to the All-SEC First team as the Sooners' lone representative. Defensive end R Mason Thomas was named to the second team, while Billy Bowman and Ben Anderson picked up third-team honors.

As Danny Stutsman 's career in Norman draws to a close, the veteran linebacker picked up another impressive accolade on Tuesday.

The recognition for Stutsman comes after another standout season in Norman. Stutsman, a three-year starter, finished the regular season with 110 tackles, eight tackles for loss and a sack. He started all 12 games and logged 709 snaps which was the second most on the defense, per Pro Football Focus. Last month, Stutsman was named as a finalist for the Butkus Award, which is given annually to the nation's top linebacker.

Stutsman — who is projected by most experts as a second or third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft — has not officially announced whether he will participate in the Sooners' matchup with Navy (Dec. 27) in the Armed Forces Bowl.

Thomas was named to the All-SEC Second Team after an impressive season, his first as a starter. Thomas finished with 22 tackles and led the Sooners in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (9.0). He played 497 snaps, per PFF, the fourth most on OU's defense. Thomas is eligible to return for one more season, but could also forgo his senior season and declare for the NFL Draft.

Bowman, who has yet to announce his plans for the bowl game, finished his senior year with 55 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two interceptions. He led the defense in total snaps with 745.

