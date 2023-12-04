Now, we know. The redshirt senior quarterback will enter the transfer portal and finish his collegiate career elsewhere.

Gabriel announced the decision in a social media post on Monday morning.

"The past 2 years here at OU as a Sooner I have made memories with friends and family that remind me how blessed I am," Gabriel's social media post read. "I have been able to play football for an amazing group of coaches and alongside men who have become my brothers. More than anything I have grown in faith and love. I appreciate and cherish these memories and relationships forever.

"My time in the palace was a game time experience I will never forget. Sooner Nation, you held me accountable and I am better for it. Coach BV, my coaches, and the football staff, I am grateful for your care, knowledge, and insight. Most of all, thanks for your faith in me and the opportunity to lead and be a member of OU's Team 128 and 129."

Gabriel's entry into the portal brings an end to his two seasons as the Sooners' starting quarterback. The Hawaii native arrived in Norman as an experienced, veteran quarterback that the Sooners desperately needed. After a prolific second season with the Sooners, many projected he would end his collegiate career and declare for the NFL Draft. Instead, Gabriel will utilize his sixth and final year of eligibility elsewhere.

During his two years in Norman he totaled 6,828 passing yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions while completing 69.3 percent of his passes. This season, he ranked near the top of every statistical category as a quarterback.