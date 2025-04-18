Oklahoma reserve OL Josh Aisosa will transfer

After just one season at Oklahoma, reserve center Josh Aisosa is transferring. The Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe product announced the news on social media Friday, becoming the latest casualty of Oklahoma's roster re-shaping under new general manager Jim Nagy.
Aisosa, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, had two Power 4 offers coming out of high school. Iowa State was an early contender in the race for his services, but when Oklahoma offered, Aisosa decided rather expeditiously to stay home in the Sooner State. He was one of five offensive line signees in the 2024 cycle for Oklahoma.
He's the second of those five signees to depart the program, as former four-star guard Eugene Brooks bounced for UCLA over the winter.
Aisosa did not appear in a game for Oklahoma in 2024, and he'll have all four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination. Early indications from sources are that he's likely to transfer to Tulsa, a school that recruited Aisosa heavily out of high school and may well have landed his commitment if the Sooners hadn't gotten involved.
Aisosa had served as Oklahoma's second-string center throughout spring practices, backing up senior Troy Everett. However, the recent addition of Stanford transfer Jake Maikkula would have shuffled Aisosa back to third on the depth chart at center. Thus, the 6-foot-3, 331-pound mauler will look for a clearer path to playing time elsewhere.
