Oklahoma reserve OL Josh Aisosa will transfer

After just one season at Oklahoma, reserve center Josh Aisosa is transferring. The Edmond (Okla.) Santa Fe product announced the news on social media Friday, becoming the latest casualty of Oklahoma's roster re-shaping under new general manager Jim Nagy.

Aisosa, a former three-star recruit in the class of 2024, had two Power 4 offers coming out of high school. Iowa State was an early contender in the race for his services, but when Oklahoma offered, Aisosa decided rather expeditiously to stay home in the Sooner State. He was one of five offensive line signees in the 2024 cycle for Oklahoma.

He's the second of those five signees to depart the program, as former four-star guard Eugene Brooks bounced for UCLA over the winter.