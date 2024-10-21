Advertisement

Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker

Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss

 • Parker Thune
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward

OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward

The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise

Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise

The Sooners made changes on offense. It didn't matter.

 • Jesse Crittenden
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from a disastrous home loss

South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from a disastrous home loss

Oklahoma was able to make the score look less offensive in the second half, but it didn't help much.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Another poor offensive performance results in 35-9 loss to South Carolina

Another poor offensive performance results in 35-9 loss to South Carolina

This marks the first time since 1998 that the Sooners have not scored over 10 points in back-to-back games.

 • Brody Lusk

Published Oct 21, 2024
EMERGENCY POD: Seth Littrell out at Oklahoma
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
Beat Writer
Twitter
@jessecrittenden
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Parker Thune, Brandon Drumm and Jesse Crittenden react to Seth Littrell's dismissal as offensive coordinator.

