EMERGENCY POD: Seth Littrell out at Oklahoma

in other news
Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward
The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.
Same old story: OU's offense crumbles as more questions arise
The Sooners made changes on offense. It didn't matter.
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from a disastrous home loss
Oklahoma was able to make the score look less offensive in the second half, but it didn't help much.
Another poor offensive performance results in 35-9 loss to South Carolina
This marks the first time since 1998 that the Sooners have not scored over 10 points in back-to-back games.
Parker Thune, Brandon Drumm and Jesse Crittenden react to Seth Littrell's dismissal as offensive coordinator.
