Oklahoma WR JJ Hester hits the portal

Hester is the third wide receiver from Oklahoma to enter the transfer portal since the window opened Monday, joining Nic Anderson and Jaquaize Pettaway .

Sooners wide receiver JJ Hester is entering the transfer portal and is expected to play elsewhere in 2025. Hester, a redshirt senior, could apply for a medical redshirt from his injury-disrupted 2022 campaign and thus preserve a sixth year of eligibility.

The first real surprise of the portal season is here for Oklahoma.

Hester, a former four-star receiver in the 2020 class, spent his first two years at Missouri before transferring to Oklahoma prior to the 2022 season. Hester was injured three games into his first season as a Sooner, which kept him out the rest of the year. He missed the first seven games of the 2023 campaign, too, as injuries derailed his first two seasons in Norman.

Hester wasn't expected to be a significant contributor in 2024. But as injuries piled up in the Sooners' wide receiver room, Hester was called upon for heavy playing time. He ended the year playing 467 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, which was the eighth most on the team and second among wide receivers behind Brenen Thompson.

Hester had some highlight moments during the regular season, most notably his 60-yard touchdown against Auburn that helped the Sooners rally to win 27-21. He also reeled in a 90-yard touchdown against Maine, which is the longest passing play in the history of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

However, despite the highlight moments, there were some tough ones, too. Hester tied Bauer Sharp for the team lead in drops (3), and he finished with more than one reception in just three games this season.

Hester finished the year with 14 receptions for 315 yards and a score. His receiving yards ranked second highest on the team.

