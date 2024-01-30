Despite back-to-back home losses last week, Oklahoma's NCAA Tournament chances are still in good shape.

ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi released his latest projections on Tuesday, which had the Sooners as a No. 6 seed. According to those projections, the Sooners would face No. 11-seeded Indiana State in the opening round of the South Region in Memphis, Tennessee.

However, to remain on that pace, the Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) need some bounce-back victories in this upcoming stretch.

The No. 23-ranked Sooners dropped 11 spots in the latest AP Poll after a 75-60 loss to Texas last Tuesday and an 85-84 loss to Texas Tech over the weekend. The loss to the Red Raiders particularly hurt, as the Sooners held a nine-point lead with just over seven minutes to go. The losses also dropped the Sooners in the NET Rankings from No. 23 to No. 33.

Even though the Sooners head out for two road games this week, they are two opportunities to get back on track. Kansas State (7 p.m. tonight, ESPN+) — currently listed as a Next Four Out team in Lunardi's projections — are coming off double-digit losses to Iowa State and Houston. UCF (3 p.m. Saturday, ESPN+) is not currently included in Lunardi's projections.

The Sooners will have plenty of other opportunities for resume-building wins — they have the fourth-toughest remaining strength of schedule, per ESPN's Power Index. The Sooners are seeking their first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2020-21 season.

The Sooners are joined by eight other Big 12 teams in Lunardi's projections, the most of any conference: Houston (No. 1 seed), Kansas (No. 3 seed), Iowa State (No. 3 seed), Baylor (No. 5 seed), BYU (No. 5 seed), Texas Tech (No. 7 seed), TCU (No. 9 seed) and Texas (No. 10 seed). Cincinnati is currently listed as a First Four Out team.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, basketball and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!