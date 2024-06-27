On Thursday, EA Sports dropped its top-rated offenses and defenses for its upcoming video game, College Football 25. The game, which releases on July 19, might be the most-anticipated sports video game we’ve ever seen. It’s the first licensed college football video game to be released since NCAA 14 over a decade ago. Fans of college football and video games alike are counting the seconds until the game hits shelves, just over three weeks from today. For the first time in this process, though, EA was met with a tidal wave of criticism as they appear to have completely fumbled the team ratings for both offense and defense So, as the contributing member of society that I am, I’m offering my help to fix the biggest mess that EA has had to this point in the game’s build-up. Today, we fix the offense.

THE BIG ONES

Colorado (89 OVR) Look, I like Deion as much as the next guy. But are we joking here? Colorado ranked 133rd in rushing yards (68.9 YPG), 132nd in sacks allowed (56), 57th in scoring (28.2 PPG), and 99th in yards per play (5.24) last season. I get that it’s good for business if Coach Prime and the Buffs are improved this year—for the record, I believe they will be—but there is no logical reason to believe one of the worst offenses in football a season ago is now among the nation’s best units. Like it or not, the Buffs are terribly overrated. Adjustment: 81 OVR

Ohio State (89 OVR) If I’m a Buckeyes fan, I’m wondering what is keeping me from having the highest-rated offense in the game. The O-line is experienced, Will Howard brings experience and championship success to the table, and my running back tandem of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson is tops in the country. Oh, and they’ve got Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, and Jeremiah Smith at wide receiver. What gives? Adjustment: 94 OVR

CLEMSON (87 OVR) Cade Klubnik and Garrett Riley didn’t mesh well in Year 1, scoring just 29.8 PPG (50th) and averaging 402.7 YPG (50th). Sure, Year 2 could prove more fruitful and things should definitely be on the upswing for the Tigers offensively. But am I ready to crown them the 10th-best offense in the country? Heck no. ADJUSTMENT: 83 OVR

NC State (87 OVR) This is another one of the rankings on this list where I just scratch my head and wonder what the folks at EA are seeing that I don’t. Sure, Grayson McCall is an excellent quarterback. I’ll give you that. But are we expecting his addition to suddenly boost the No. 91 total offense (350.4 YPG) and 74th-ranked scoring offense (26.1 PPG) to a unit that ties for 10th-best in the country? Nuh-uh. Slash! Adjustment: 82 OVR

Oklahoma (83 OVR) The national consensus is that OU has serious offensive line problems, but a deeper look suggests that might be more bark than bite. The Sooners’ OL has a combined 125 starts under its belt, and when compared to a team like Georgia (80) or Ohio State (79), it’s a substantial experience advantage. Add to that a gunslinger in Jackson Arnold, a Top 10 WR room led by Deion Burks, and Gavin Sawchuk back at RB, and you’re cooking with peanut oil. Adjustment: 88 OVR

OTHER NOTABLE ADJUSTMENTS

Miami (89 OVR) I like Cam Ward, too, but let’s cool the jets a bit. Adjustment: 86 OVR

Ole Miss (87 OVR) Did I miss the memo, or is Lane Kiffin still in charge in Oxford? Adjustment: 90 OVR

USC (83 OVR) You may not like him, but Lincoln Riley knows offense. Adjustment: 86 OVR

THE SNUBS

Oklahoma State The Pokes return Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon and nearly every offensive starter around him from a season ago. Plus, this is Mike Gundy’s team we are talking about. There’s no way this unit shouldn’t be safely inside the Top 25. Adjustment: 84 OVR

Tennessee This omission might be even worse than the one above. Sure, Nico Iamaleava is young, but he just hung a 35-burger on Iowa, and this is still Josh Heupel’s offense. Do you people even watch football? I’m kidding…kind of. Adjustment: 86 OVR