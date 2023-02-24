Ford was a consistent performer when healthy for OSU from 2019-22 but drew the wrath of many fans and alums when he hit the transfer portal to head to Norman, to OU.

It’s in Stillwater, which means the vitriol will be at an all-time high. A hostile environment might be an understatement on that Saturday, with OU’s final trip to Stillwater before entering the SEC for the 2024 season. And then there’s Trace Ford , who already has that date circled for a much different reason.

Oh, Nov. 4 is going to be a special day in Oklahoma. It’s the final Bedlam for what could be a long, long time between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.

Anywhere but OU was the prevailing thought from Cowboy fans, but for Ford? The Sooners made all the sense in the world at this particular moment.

“I was surprised that what I was doing was actually significant,” Ford said. “It feels pretty good. It’s a little weird, but it feels right. I look good in red.”

“Definitely the best day this year for me is going to be walking into Stillwater and playing there. I’m very excited about that day.”

When healthy is the key term when talking about Ford. Unfortunately, that hasn’t really been the case after looking like he was going to be a breakout star for the Cowboys.

Ford said he grew up going to OU games. They were actually the only ones he attended. However, during the recruiting process, there wasn’t a lot to talk about.

OU showed the definition of casual interest and made it clear pretty early on that the Sooners weren’t going to make a move for Ford.

It’s another case of a second chance at an in-state product like Ford from Edmond Santa Fe and bringing them back home, to Norman.

“Things have changed,” Ford said. “I like the culture here. I love Venables. I love the defensive line. I’m very excited to learn. It was tough. But I looked at the facts, not the emotions. This is the best fit for me.”

Ford has been hit by the injury bug like crazy, including missing the final games of last season. Despite missing so much time, Ford is a two-time honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

Ford looked to be down to OU, USC and Auburn during the portal process. Being close to home was definitely a factor in helping the Sooners come out on top.

“I definitely wanted to be close to my family,” Ford said. “After I took the visit and all that, I realized this place is perfect. Perfect for me, at least.”

Ford said he sees his role at defensive end, hand in the ground and rushing the quarterback. OU needed to upgrade its defensive line via the portal. Head coach Brent Venables knew that, and it didn’t matter what the previous school was.

Not even if it was a Bedlam deal.

“It’s all about the person and the fit on and off the field,” Venables said. “It was really pretty low maintenance. Maybe that question is better suited for Trace. I don’t look at it as a rival transfer at all. I don’t get into those weeds. For us, we’re looking at what are needs are and if they fit all things that are on your checklist. It was a pretty low maintenance recruiting process, to be honest with you.”

Ford knows he has a lot to prove, but he’s excited to show there is a lot still left in his tank. It’s not just a feel-good story or a unique rivalry story. Ford can still contribute, still produce.

“I know I have a lot to prove because I’ve been out for a while,” Ford said. “I have to show everybody that I’m still capable.”