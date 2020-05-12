In-person college football recruiting is still at a standstill because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but recruiting itself? Yea, that hasn’t slowed down. Neither has the rankings process. Rivals released its latest edition of the Rivals 250 on Tuesday afternoon, and Oklahoma is sitting in a nice position. Despite the fact the Sooners only have one current Rivals 250 commit (Cody Jackson), OU has been planting the seeds the last few months to make a huge push. So instead of looking at the targets as we usually do, this time around we’re jumping ahead to the signees. Who, among the Rivals 250, is signing with #LincUp 21?

No. 3 QB Caleb Williams The story: This is the domino of all dominoes as it pertains to the 2021 class. Not just OU’s group, but when Williams makes his call, a lot of things will start coming together. OU made his final three last week, and it has felt like the Sooners have been the favorite for a long, long time. But until it’s officially official, it’s all speculation.

No. 7 RB Camar Wheaton The story: Wheaton doesn’t say a whole lot. And even when he does speak, it’s tough to realistically gauge where his head is at and where he’s leaning. First-year running backs coach DeMarco Murray is putting in the work and this would be one heck of a way to introduce himself to the rest of the running back recruiting world.

No. 9 OG Bryce Foster The story: The battle is going to be intense until Foster signs on the dotted line between Texas A&M and the Sooners. Just when you think one school is pulling ahead, there’s a reason to believe the other one has closed the gap and changed the momentum. It’s just hard to bet against Lincoln Riley and Bill Bedenbaugh when they really zero-in on a top-tier target.

12. Mario Williams The story: Remember them dominoes we’ve been talking about with Caleb Williams? Mario Williams (no relation) could absolutely be one of them despite the fact they don’t live anywhere near each other. OU has been in the picture for a long time with Williams. And as time keeps going, you see more schools fall off where the Sooners still maintain a strong presence.

66. Latrell McCutchin The story: Where time going on for other prospects feels like it has done nothing to hurt OU, the Sooners would love for McCutchin to make that call sooner than later. OU had all the momentum in the world coming off a March 1 visit, but everybody is still waiting more than two months later. OU is still the leader, and getting the former Alabama commit would be a huge shot in the arm.

104. Kelvin Gilliam The story: We’ve officially entered the virtual visit era of recruiting, and Gilliam could be one of the poster boys for OU’s movement. The Sooners knocked his virtual visit out of the park two weeks ago. Could be the first check mark that leads to an official visit that leads to a commitment that leads to signing. Check, check, check and check.

138. Shemar Turner The story: This still feels like a 50/50 scenario between Red River rivals in OU and Texas, but the Sooners end up getting the edge based on the on-field product for the 2020 season. Turner has been a major priority for OU for a long time and this proves to be a big-time battle that Calvin Thibodeaux is able to secure the win.

182. Cody Jackson The story: Jackson’s just been waiting around for all the others to join him. He’s been firmly committed for a long time and is definitely hoping to follow in the footsteps of CeeDee Lamb, coming from the same high school. Jackson helped the offensive recruiting for 2021 get off the ground, and he’s going to enjoy watching the rest of the cycle come together.



187. Jalil Farooq The story: Again, remember the Caleb Williams’ dominoes? Farooq could absolutely be one of them. It’s hard to see OU being such a major player in his recruitment if it wasn’t for what the Sooners have been able to do with Williams. The battle for the third and fourth receiver spots for this class will be intense but give a nod to Farooq when it’s all said and done.

197. Prophet Brown The story: A little bit of a shot in the dark here. There’s mutual interest, for sure, but no clue how things will develop from this point forward. Giving the nod to first-year coach Jamar Cain. He’s going to be instrumental in helping OU become a prominent player in California again, and Brown would be a great re-start in that movement.

214. Reuben Fatheree The story: As more time goes by, it’s clear the Sooners are going to be there until the end. Now it’s not a slam dunk at this point, but Bedenbaugh is able to work some magic once again. This doesn’t feel like it’s going to be a huge offensive line class, but it does feel like it’ll be a strong group to build a foundation in Norman moving forward.