Skip Johnson and the Oklahoma Sooners received some good news on Thursday with the addition of Wichita State RHP Austin Henry out of the transfer portal. Henry will join his former teammate LHP Jace Miner who committed to the Sooners just 10 days ago.









Henry was the former No. 72 overall recruit and No. 1 player in South Dakota in the Class of 2022 before undergoing Tommy John surgery in his senior season. The Dell Rapids, S.D. native won a Class B state championship in his junior season and set the school’s single-season strikeout record with 106.





Johnson will need to replace two-weekend starters Braxton Douthit and Braden Carmichael — who are both leaving the program after their eligibility expired. With a mid-90s fastball and a devastating curveball, Henry is a viable option to replace one of the two.





With minimal collegiate experience, I believe Henry will begin next season as a midweek starter after redshirting at Wichita State last season. However, he can quickly jump to the weekend rotation with several decent outings like Carmichael last season.





Henry will head to Norman with four seasons of eligibility remaining.