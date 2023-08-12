In just seven months on the job at Oklahoma, Emmett Jones has wasted no time in endearing himself to the Sooner faithful.

Today, his torrid stretch on the recruiting trail rolls on, as Jones and the Sooners have picked up a commitment from four-star WR Jaden Nickens. The dual-sport star from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood High becomes Oklahoma's fifth commit of the 2025 cycle, and the third at wide receiver. With the addition of Nickens, Oklahoma is now the only program in the nation with three 2025 commits at receiver.

Nickens, a 6-foot-3 specimen who's got just one year of experience on the gridiron, is one of the unquestioned top prospects in a loaded in-state class. He's held Power 5 basketball offers since eighth grade, and when he transitioned to football, he immediately became a coveted commodity for FBS programs due to his length and athleticism. He received the offer from Oklahoma in late January, mere days after Jones joined the staff. Now, he's officially joined a star-studded crop of pass-catchers in Oklahoma's 2025 class; the Sooners also hold commitments from four-star wideouts Elijah Thomas (No. 97 overall; No. 14 WR) and Gracen Harris (No. 101 overall; No. 16 WR).