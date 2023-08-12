Four-star 2025 WR Jaden Nickens pledges to Emmett Jones and Oklahoma
In just seven months on the job at Oklahoma, Emmett Jones has wasted no time in endearing himself to the Sooner faithful.
Today, his torrid stretch on the recruiting trail rolls on, as Jones and the Sooners have picked up a commitment from four-star WR Jaden Nickens. The dual-sport star from Oklahoma City (Okla.) Millwood High becomes Oklahoma's fifth commit of the 2025 cycle, and the third at wide receiver. With the addition of Nickens, Oklahoma is now the only program in the nation with three 2025 commits at receiver.
Nickens, a 6-foot-3 specimen who's got just one year of experience on the gridiron, is one of the unquestioned top prospects in a loaded in-state class. He's held Power 5 basketball offers since eighth grade, and when he transitioned to football, he immediately became a coveted commodity for FBS programs due to his length and athleticism. He received the offer from Oklahoma in late January, mere days after Jones joined the staff. Now, he's officially joined a star-studded crop of pass-catchers in Oklahoma's 2025 class; the Sooners also hold commitments from four-star wideouts Elijah Thomas (No. 97 overall; No. 14 WR) and Gracen Harris (No. 101 overall; No. 16 WR).
Remarkably, Nickens is the tenth total wide receiver that Jones has landed in his brief tenure at Oklahoma. He's secured pledges from a pair of transfers (Andrel Anthony and Brenen Thompson), nabbed five commitments from 2024 receivers and secured his talented trifecta of 2025 studs. The Sooners' focus now turns toward a fourth WR target in the 2025 cycle, as four-star legacy recruit Isaiah Mozee is expected to decide between Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee by year's end.
The Rivals class rankings regard Nickens as the No. 199 overall player and No. 11 athlete in the nation for the 2025 class, and he chooses Oklahoma over offers from Arkansas, Texas A&M, Penn State, Missouri and several others. He most recently visited Norman on July 31, a visit that effectively sealed his decision.
Provided Nickens and Thomas honor their commitments throughout the recruiting process, they'll be the first in-state receivers to sign with Oklahoma since Dahu Green in 2015.