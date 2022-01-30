Freeman betting on himself with Sooners

You don’t have to go back too far to find in-state wide receivers who will come to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on and end up having a very impactful career. Gavin Freeman is hoping he is the next. The Oklahoma City Heritage Hall two-way star is making the plunge, deciding to back away from his Texas Tech commitment and be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners. Heritage Hall’s signing day ceremony is set for Wednesday morning, but Freeman opted to end the drama Sunday afternoon.

Freeman was ridiculously productive during his years with the Chargers. He never slowed down as a senior, accounting for 2,257 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. Breaking that down even more, he had 73 catches for 1,434 yards, averaging just under 20 yards per catch. Freeman was quick to jump on a Texas Tech offer and had been committed to the Red Raiders. But the feeling was if OU ever reached out, he’d take the chance. His father, Jason Freeman, was a tight end for the Sooners, and now Gavin will have a chance to continue that family legacy in Norman.