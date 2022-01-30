Freeman betting on himself with Sooners
You don’t have to go back too far to find in-state wide receivers who will come to Oklahoma as a preferred walk-on and end up having a very impactful career.
Gavin Freeman is hoping he is the next. The Oklahoma City Heritage Hall two-way star is making the plunge, deciding to back away from his Texas Tech commitment and be a preferred walk-on for the Sooners.
Heritage Hall’s signing day ceremony is set for Wednesday morning, but Freeman opted to end the drama Sunday afternoon.
Freeman was ridiculously productive during his years with the Chargers. He never slowed down as a senior, accounting for 2,257 all-purpose yards and 24 touchdowns. Breaking that down even more, he had 73 catches for 1,434 yards, averaging just under 20 yards per catch.
Freeman was quick to jump on a Texas Tech offer and had been committed to the Red Raiders. But the feeling was if OU ever reached out, he’d take the chance.
His father, Jason Freeman, was a tight end for the Sooners, and now Gavin will have a chance to continue that family legacy in Norman.
Freeman was exceptional playing both sides of the ball, but it seems obvious that Freeman will be a wide receiver for the Sooners.
OU signed two receivers during the early period in Jayden Gibson and Nicholas Anderson, but Freeman offers a much different skill set than those two, fitting in nicely as someone who is going to get those tough yards on third downs and not afraid to run routes in the middle.
Freeman will be hoping to join the likes of Myles Tease (Tulsa Booker T. Washington), Nick Basquine (Norman North) and Drake Stoops (Norman North) in recent years as in-state preferred walk-ons who earned scholarships down the road and had some big-time moments.