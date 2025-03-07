Friday Film Room: 2026 DL offer Valdin Sone

Spring football is back in Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners started practice up this week inside the Everest Center.

The return of spring activities also means that recruiting visits are starting to heat back up, and before long, the 2026 commitments will start piling up.

In our new Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.

This week, we keep things rolling with 2026 defensive lineman Valdin Sone.