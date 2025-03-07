Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Mar 7, 2025
Friday Film Room: 2026 DL offer Valdin Sone
circle avatar
Bryan Clinton  •  OUInsider
Contributor
Twitter
@BClinton40

Spring football is back in Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners started practice up this week inside the Everest Center.

The return of spring activities also means that recruiting visits are starting to heat back up, and before long, the 2026 commitments will start piling up.

In our new Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.

Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal, Jake Kreul

This week, we keep things rolling with 2026 defensive lineman Valdin Sone.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

TALE OF THE TAPE

MEASURABLES

According to the Rivals database, Sone checks in at 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, but is listed elsewhere at 6-foot-4, 306 pounds. Sone has been in the United States for just over six months and was born in Sweden. A well-rounded athlete with backgrounds in football, soccer, and martial arts.

2024 SEASON STATISTICS

N/A

OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS

Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Nebraska, LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, USC

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In