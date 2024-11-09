Friday Night Spotlight: Notable Oklahoma commit performances this week

Oklahoma commits in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes took the field once again this week. OUInsider examines some notable performances from the Sooners pledges and how they made an impact.

Rivals100 2026 running back and Oklahoma commit Jonathan Hatton rushed for 107 yards and two touchdowns on five carries in Cibolo (Tex.) Steele's 70-14 win on Thursday. His team would combine for 278 yards on the ground. So far this season, Hatton is the team leader in total rushing yards (1050) and touchdowns (10).

Oklahoma's 2025 all-purpose back commit recorded a 54-yard touchdown Thursday in Humble (Tex.) Atascocita's 70-14 win over Groose Creek Memorial. The significance of Blaylock's outing was what he had been previously out due to an illness, according to his father. Atascocita finishes the regular season at 9-1.

Bridgeland (Tex.) High garnered 146 passing yards, 122 rushing yards, and four touchdowns en route to a 28-14 win over Cypress (Tex.) Woods. Four-star Oklahoma offensive tackle commit Ryan Fodje has been the lynchpin for Bridgeland up front, helping lead the Bears to 1,738 passing yards, 2,213 rushing yards, and 49 total touchdowns this year.

Courtland Guillory and the Spring (Tex.) Klein Oak defense held Tomball (Tex.) Memorial to 22 points, clinching their sixth win of the season and a spot in the 6A playoffs against Bridgeland (Tex.) High.

Oklahoma's Rivals250 quarterback commit this cycle notched 255 passing yards and recorded a rushing touchdown in Denton (Tex.) Guyer's 41-20 win on Thursday. Heading into the game, Kevin Sperry had a 57.7 completion percentage (117-210), 1,650 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 515 rushing yards, and one touchdown. Guyer is now set to face McKinney in Round 1 of the 6A Division II playoffs.

Alexander Shieldnight, the three-star Oklahoma EDGE commit, and Wagoner (Okla.) High gave up just 13 points in their win over Oologah (Okla.) High. Wagoner is undefeated through 10 games this season, allowing less than 10 points in six games.

Melissa (Tex.) High scored 28 points in Thursday's shutout victory over Denison (Tex.) High. Through 10 games this season, Melissa has scored 28 points or more in eight of its contests, behind the blocking of Owen Hollenbeck, who committed to Oklahoma this past December.

CJ Nickson, ranked in the Top 15 amongst all edge rushers nationally, per Rivals, led Weatherford (Okla.) High to giving up just 14 points in their win over Blanchard (Okla.) Bridge Creek. Stats have yet to be entered for this game. However, Nickson went into it having recorded 34 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, two sacks, and four quarterback hurries this season.

Elijah Thomas, the Sooners wide receiver commit ranked No. 1 overall 2025 recruit in the state of Oklahoma by Rivals, and Checotah (Okla.) High won 13-7 over Eufaula (Okla.) High. The win snapped a three-game losing streak. While stats have yet to be recorded from Friday, Thomas had 49 catches, 1,207 yards, and 18 touchdowns from the previous nine games.