Hawkins shows promise in Oklahoma's 25-15 loss to Tennessee in SEC opener

Oklahoma’s SEC opener against Tennessee was one of the most anticipated games in Norman in recent memory. The atmosphere was electric, with College Gameday in town, a primetime slot, and a top-15 matchup featuring Josh Heupel’s highly anticipated return to Norman. The stage was set for a marquee clash, but the first half felt like a familiar nightmare for the Sooners: an ineffective offense paired with devastating injury woes. Already battered, Oklahoma’s squad took further blows in the first half, losing two key players: Kendel Dolby and Nic Anderson. Anderson, making his long-awaited season debut, played just two snaps before heading to the locker room and returning in street clothes, confirming he was out for the game. Dolby’s night ended early in the second quarter after suffering a serious leg injury that saw him carted off the field. Despite the adversity, Oklahoma’s defense managed to hold their ground, allowing 19 points but forcing two turnovers in the process. Given the tough spots the offense put them in, the defensive unit played remarkably well. The Sooners turned the ball over three times in the first half and couldn’t capitalize on the opportunities their defense provided—particularly painful when one of those turnovers set them up at Tennessee’s five-yard line. At halftime, it was a two-possession game, with Tennessee leading 19-3. The deficit was hardly the defense’s fault.

Danny Stutsman (28) celebrates after making a tackle in Oklahoma's game against Tennessee (Photo by Parker Thune)

Offensively, the Sooners struggled. The biggest storyline of the first half came when Jackson Arnold was benched in favor of Michael Hawkins for the final drive before halftime. Hawkins showed some promise, rushing for 10 yards, but the offense remained stagnant. Arnold’s benching was no surprise—he had completed just 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards while committing three turnovers in what was arguably Oklahoma’s worst offensive performance since the 2022 Texas game. The third quarter saw more of the same from Oklahoma’s offense: punt, punt, punt. Meanwhile, the defense held Tennessee to just three points in the quarter, keeping the game within reach. Finally, in the fourth quarter, Hawkins led the Sooners on a promising drive, capping it off with a two-yard touchdown pass to Jovantae Barnes, making the score 22-9. Hawkins flashed his potential on that drive, giving the team a glimmer of hope. Oklahoma’s defense responded, forcing a three-and-out, their fourth of the night. However, the Sooners turned the ball over on downs during the next possession, leading to a Tennessee field goal and a 25-9 deficit. On the following drive, Hawkins connected with Jaquaize Pettaway for a 14-yard gain and then again for a 46-yard pass that sparked some momentum. Shortly after, Hawkins appeared to score on an acrobatic play, but the touchdown was overturned upon review. Oklahoma brought Arnold back into the game, and he handed the ball off to Barnes, who punched it in for a touchdown. The Sooners attempted a two-point conversion to make it a one-possession game but came up short. In the end, Oklahoma fell 25-15, with the defense standing out in an otherwise rough outing.

Michael Hawkins walking off the field following Oklahoma's loss to No. 6 Tennessee (Photo by Parker Thune)

Hawkins’ performance provided a silver lining. He finished 11 of 18 for 132 yards and a touchdown, showing flashes of potential, while Arnold struggled, completing just 7 of 16 passes for 54 yards and turning the ball over three times. Pettaway was a bright spot as well, catching three passes for 79 yards. Bauer Sharp added four receptions for 36 yards, and Deion Burks chipped in with four catches for 32 yards. Hawkins also led the team in rushing with 22 yards on 12 attempts. On defense, Robert Spears-Jennings led the charge with 13 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. Kip Lewis and Peyton Bowen each recorded seven tackles, while Lewis Carter added six. Despite the loss, the Sooners’ defense forced four three-and-outs and kept the game within reach. Oklahoma was just 3 of 15 on third downs, but the emergence of Hawkins gives them hope as they look ahead to their next challenge: a showdown with Auburn.