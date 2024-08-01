NORMAN — Just a couple of days into the Sooners' fall camp, there's already been plenty of battles between Branson Hickman and Damonic Williams.

It's a competition that Hickman and Williams are both very familiar with.

The two linemen faced off each of the past two seasons, with Hickman as the starting center at SMU and Williams as a dominant defensive tackle for TCU. That meant both Williams and Hickman were often lined up directly against each other on nearly every play.

But both decided to enter the transfer portal during the offseason and, coincidentally, they both landed at Oklahoma, meaning the once-bitter foes would now be teammates in Norman.

With both players projected to be starters for either side of the Sooners' line of scrimmage, there's sure to be even more battles as fall camp continues. Even though there's a sense of relief that they're now on the same side, they still remember their previous battles.

"I can’t lie — me and him, we hated each other," Williams joked on Thursday. "I’m glad we’re on the same team now. We get to go against each other in practice every day."

Williams, entering his third collegiate season, became an every-game starter as a freshman at TCU, but found himself facing off against Hickman, then a junior, when the Horned Frogs traveled to SMU in 2022. Williams finished with two tackles as the Horned Frogs snagged a 42-38 win over the Mustangs.

Nearly a year later, Williams finished with four tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the Horned Frogs' 34-17 victory over the Mustangs at home.

"Me and Dam probably didn’t like each other much back in the day," Hickman said about their previous matchups. "But now we’re teammates, and we built a pretty good relationship in the summer. It’s good to go against a familiar face every day that’s also a really good player.”

Williams may have gotten the best of Hickman in those games, but now both unite as teammates in Norman. And both are expected to immediately play significant roles for the Sooners.