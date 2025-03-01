Hoops: Dayton Forsythe's 25 can't save Sooners in loss at Ole Miss

Before Saturday's game, ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi said the Sooners were walking a "proverbial tight rope" with their NCAA Tournament chances.

For most of the second half, it appeared that only Dayton Forsythe got the memo.

The true freshman fought his hardest to keep the Sooners afloat. Forsythe poured in 23 points and four three pointers after halftime, sinking basket after basket as Ole Miss threatened to pull away.

It almost worked, as the Sooners turned a nine-point deficit with eight minutes to go into a late lead. Duke Miles, who scored three baskets in the final three minutes, made a layup with 31 seconds to go.

But, like clockwork, Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla sank a clutch triple over Sam Godwin to give the Rebels a one-point lead with 14 seconds to go. Forsythe was forced out of bounds and was whistled for shooting the ball over the backboard on the other end.

The Rebels made two free throws to push the lead to three, and Miles' 70-foot heave as the buzzer sounded didn't go. The Sooners dropped a crusher in Oxford, 87-84, to fall to 17-12 on the season and 4-12 in conference play.

The loss puts the Sooners' hopes for the postseason in serious jeopardy.

Here are a few notes from the game: