Oklahoma's "elite" culture impresses four-star OT Carter Scruggs on visit

As they jockey for position in four-star OT Carter Scruggs' recruitment, Brent Venables and the Oklahoma staff needed to make a strong surge during Scruggs' multi-day unofficial visit last week.

Consider that mission accomplished, as the Oklahoma culture hit home with Scruggs and his family over the three days that they spent in Norman. The trip marked Scruggs' first time at OU since a game-day visit last November.

“It’s left a great impression on all of us," said Scruggs of the culture at Oklahoma. "It’s definitely one of the elite cultures that I’ve seen. I think Coach Venables is doing a great thing with Oklahoma, and they’re definitely poised to have a lot of success this year. A lot of the stuff that Coach Venables was pushing towards his team is a lot similar to Clemson, so I think it’s really cool that he kind of got a lot of things from Clemson and kind of put it in his own way. I really like the way he does that.”