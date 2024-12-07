Hoops: Forsythe, Fears, Moore shine as OU cruises against Alcorn State

NORMAN — Alcorn came into McCasland Field House on Saturday as a well-deserved underdog. The Braves had lost their first 10 games of the season and ranked 357th out of 364 teams in the Kenpom rankings. But through the first 10 minutes, they looked like a team ready to play spoiler. The Braves opened up the game 14-5 lead and made 10 of its first 11 shots, including making their first seven 3-pointers. With the Sooners struggling on both ends, Porter Moser leaned on a true freshman to give his team a spark. That'd be Dayton Forsythe, who gave the Sooners nine points on three 3-pointers and five assists in 14 first-half minutes. That appeared to galvanize the rest of the team. Jeremiah Fears logged 10 points and four assists in the first half, while Brycen Goodine made all three of his first-half 3-point attempts. Despite Alcorn State's hot start, the Sooners went into halftime with a 49-41 lead. The Sooners never let things get close in the second half. Behind a full-court trapping press, the Sooners turned several steals into easy points and opened the half on a 19-7 run. The result? A 94-78 win for the Sooners to improve to 9-0 on the season. Here's a look at a few takeaways and notes from the win:

— The second half included several highlight plays courtesy of Jalon Moore and Fears. The duo, which leads the Sooners in scoring, connected on an alley-oop and then added a couple of individual highlights.