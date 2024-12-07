Hoops: Forsythe, Fears, Moore shine as OU cruises against Alcorn State

NORMAN — Alcorn came into McCasland Field House on Saturday as a well-deserved underdog. The Braves had lost their first 10 games of the season and ranked 357th out of 364 teams in the Kenpom rankings.
But through the first 10 minutes, they looked like a team ready to play spoiler. The Braves opened up the game 14-5 lead and made 10 of its first 11 shots, including making their first seven 3-pointers.
With the Sooners struggling on both ends, Porter Moser leaned on a true freshman to give his team a spark. That'd be Dayton Forsythe, who gave the Sooners nine points on three 3-pointers and five assists in 14 first-half minutes.
That appeared to galvanize the rest of the team. Jeremiah Fears logged 10 points and four assists in the first half, while Brycen Goodine made all three of his first-half 3-point attempts. Despite Alcorn State's hot start, the Sooners went into halftime with a 49-41 lead.
The Sooners never let things get close in the second half. Behind a full-court trapping press, the Sooners turned several steals into easy points and opened the half on a 19-7 run.
The result? A 94-78 win for the Sooners to improve to 9-0 on the season.
Here's a look at a few takeaways and notes from the win:
NOTES
— The second half included several highlight plays courtesy of Jalon Moore and Fears.
The duo, which leads the Sooners in scoring, connected on an alley-oop and then added a couple of individual highlights.
— After making its first seven 3-point attempts, Alcorn State made just three of its last 13 attempts to end the game. Still, Alcorn State finished shooting 51% from the field and 50% from the 3-point line.
The Sooners outscored Alcorn State 45-37 in the second half.
— The Sooners continue to do a good job with ball security. They committed just 12 turnovers while combining that with 12 steals, scoring 27 points off Alcorn State's turnovers.
— Moser made it pretty clear early that Forsythe wasn't a candidate to redshirt. He appeared in seven of the Sooners' eight games coming into the night, but only averaged 6.7 minutes per game.
Against Alcorn State, Moser gave him a longer leash. Forsythe was one of the standout players in the first half and displayed both an outside shoot and some fantastic passes for assists.
The Oklahoma native finished with season highs in points (14), assists (7) and minutes (26) while knocking down four 3-pointers. It'll be interesting to see if Forsythe becomes an even bigger part of the rotation moving forward.
— Moore continues to provide real scoring at all three levels. He finished with a team-high 20 points on 8/9 shooting.
On the season, he's averaging 18.1 points and six rebounds per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field and 39% from 3.
Fears also added another solid game with 14 points, seven assists and threa steals.
— Goodine finished with 12 points on 4/7 shooting from 3. He's now 14/30 on 3-pointers for the season (47%).
— Saturday marked the second year the Sooners have played one game at McCasland Field House during the season, beginning the trend last season. The Sooners have won both games.
— Next up: The Sooners play a non-conference Bedlam contest against Oklahoma at 7 p.m. next Saturday at Paycom Center.
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!
Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!
Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!