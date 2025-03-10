Hoops notepad: OU playing 'better basketball' heading into SEC tourney

NORMAN — Oklahoma was essentially left for dead heading into the final couple weeks of the regular season. The Sooners had lost five straight games (four of them by 18 points or more) and had dropped to 3-10 in SEC play as they collapsed into the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Instead, the Sooners started to play as well as they have all season.

They ended the regular season with a 3-2 mark over their final five games, with wins over then-No. 12 Mississippi State, then-No. 15 Missouri and at Texas. Their two losses? One-possession losses against Kentucky and at Ole Miss that came down to the wire.

Though it's not a done deal, the Sooners' chances of making the NCAA Tournament are pretty good heading into the SEC Tournament this week. Most projections have the Sooners projected as an 11 seed; ESPN's bubble watch has OU's chances at 72% to make the tournament.

"Two, three weeks ago we were talking about our mission statement," OU coach Porter Moser told OUInsider on Monday. "We want to play better basketball to win games to get in the NCAA Tournament. You look at this five game stretch, we're 3-2, and the two losses are against ranked teams right at the buzzer, you know? So we've played really good basketball. We're playing together, we're playing tough, we're believing, and I think that's what you want. You want to be playing your best basketball in February and March."

The Sooners are still not a shoe-in for the NCAA Tournament, but that optimism is a good sign as OU opens the SEC tournament against 11-seeded Georgia at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday (SECN). The Bulldogs narrowly beat the Sooners, 72-62, back in January behind 37 free-throw attempts and a poor offensive showing by OU.

But the stakes are high, as the Sooners would almost certainly cement their NCAA Tournament chances with a win. And they head into the conference tournament with renewed confidence.

"We’re going to weather the storm," Jalon Moore said. "And we’re always going to stay together regardless if it’s a win, loss or whatever anyone says. We’re always going to come in as a hard-working team and as the most connected team. That’s what I learned about this team, that we’re the most connected and resilient team."