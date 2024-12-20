Hoops: Sooners can't get 'comfortable' following Michigan win

NORMAN — The arrow continues to point up for Oklahoma.

The Sooners snagged their biggest win of the season on Wednesday, defeating No. 24-ranked Michigan 87-86 at the Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte. That win came in impressive fashion, as Jeremiah Fears' converted on a four-point play with 11 seconds to go that proved to be the game-winning sequence.

With that win, the Sooners improved to 11-0 on the season. They're one of only four teams who remain unbeaten, and with games against Central Arkansas and Prairie View left on the non-conference schedule, the Sooners have an excellent change at entering SEC play with a 13-0 record.

But this isn't unfamiliar territory for OU forward Jalon Moore, who was on the team for last year's hot start. So Moore has been emphasizing a specific message to the team since that win over Michigan.

"Don't get comfortable," Moore said. "Don't feed into the outside noise. Don't feed into the people telling us that, ay, we're this good, we're doing this and that. You always gotta respect the game. Respect the game regardless of who we're playing or whatever our ranking is or whatever it is. You gotta come out and you gotta perform every night, because that's this game.

"It doesn't matter what it is. You can have an off night one night and a team comes out on fire. So just don't get comfortable and keep your foot on the gas."

Last year's team also got off to a hot start, winning their first 10 games before eventually floundering in conference play en route to missing the NCAA Tournament for the third-consecutive season. Avoiding those pitfalls has been the focus for this year's team.

However, there's been a few key differences. For one, the Sooners already have a Battle 4 Atlantis championship under their belt, a slate that included wins over Providence, Louisville and Arizona. They snagged their Jumpman Invitational victory over Michigan, which gives them a Quad 1 victory before conference play. Last year, the Sooners lot their Jumpman game against North Carolina, which was their first loss of the season.

In addition, things have operated more smoothly this season. Fears has emerged as one of college basketball's marque players, leading the team in scoring (17.9 points per game) and assists (4.8 per game), while Moore has taken a bigger leap this season with 17.4 points per game. As a team the Sooners are shooting 37.4% from 3, which ranks third in the SEC.

But Moore knows that things can change quickly, like they did last season. But there's one key difference in the two teams for Moore.

"Our focus," Moser said. "Our focus to be able to say 'OK, we got this win, let's put it in the bank, now let's focus on our next opponent and let's get this dub and continue to go and continue to grow.' So that's what we learned."

For guard Duke Miles, who scored 17 points against the Wolverines, the Michigan won was an important identity builder for the team.

"It shows that this team doesn’t have no let up," Miles said. "We can take some punches. We can go down, whatever the case may be, and fight back. That Quad 1 win, that just shows we’re for real."

The Sooners have an excellent opportunity to build on Wednesday's win, as they host Central Arkansas on Sunday (12 p.m. ESPN+). Central Arkansas has lost all three games against Power 4 opponents by at least 25 points.

