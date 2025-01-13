Hoops: Sooners fall outside of AP Top 25, coaches poll

It's been a disastrous start to conference play for Oklahoma, and it got a little worse on Monday.

The Sooners have fallen outside the AP Top 25 and the USA Today Coaches Poll, according to the latest rankings. It marks the Sooners' first exit from the AP Poll since December 2 and ends a streak of six-consecutive weeks inside the top 25.

The Sooners received 63 votes in the AP Poll, the second most of teams that weren't ranked.

The Sooners entered last week ranked No. 17 after a rough 107-79 loss to Alabama. They then dropped a home contest to then-No. 10 Texas A&M last Wednesday, 80-78, despite holding an 18-point lead in the second half. The Aggies were also without top scorer Wade Taylor.

Porter Moser's squad then dropped a tough one on the road at Georgia on Saturday, falling 70-61. The Sooners led by three points at halftime.

As a result, the Sooners have dropped to 13-3 on the season and 0-3 in SEC play. They are one of five SEC teams without a win in conference play.

The Sooners' tough start to conference play has dropped them from a team firmly in the mix for the NCAA Tournament to a team at risk of falling on the bubble. In addition to falling outside the rankings, the Sooners rank No. 47 in the NET.

That puts the focus squarely on the Sooners' home contest against Texas (9 p.m. Wednesday). The Longhorns (11-5, 0-3 SEC) are off to a similarly tough start to SEC play, but they've been competitive in their last two contests against then-No. 2 Auburn and then-No. 1 Tennessee, losing both games by a combined nine points.

That kicks off a three-game stretch against non-ranked teams for the Sooners, where they host Texas, host South Carolina and then travel to Arkansas. Those are all simply must-win games for the Sooners.

SEC teams that were ranked in the AP Top 25 include No. 1 Auburn, No. 4 Alabama, No. 5 Florida, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 8 Kentucky, No. 11 Texas A&M, No. 15 Mississippi State, No. 21 Ole Miss and No. 23 Georgia.

The women's team dropped to No. 13 in the AP Poll after going 1-1 last week. The Sooners surprisingly lost at Mississippi State last Thursday, 81-77, before bouncing back with a 15-point home win against Texas A&M on Sunday. They host Missouri at 6 p.m. Thursday.