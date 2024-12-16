Hoops: Sooners land at No. 14 in latest AP Poll

It's a one-spot drop for the Sooners in the AP Poll, while they rose two spots in the coaches poll.

The Sooners landed at No. 14 in the latest AP Poll while coming in at No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll on Monday.

The Sooners remained perfect on the season last week, beating Oklahoma State 80-65 at the Paycom Center to remain 10-0 on the season. Sam Godwin scored a career-high 20 points as the Sooners led by as many as 27.

Oklahoma is one of five teams who remain undefeated this season.

Joining Oklahoma from the SEC is Tennessee (No. 1), Auburn (No. 2), Kentucky (No. 4), Alabama (No. 6), Florida (No. 7), Texas A&M (No. 12) and Ole Miss (No. 17). The SEC has eight teams ranked inside the AP Top 25, including five teams in the top seven.

This week will pose the greatest test to the Sooners thus far. They travel to Charlotte, North Carolina for the Jumpman Invitational on Wednesday, taking on No. 24 Michigan at 8 p.m. (ESPN2). If the Sooners can get past the Wolverines, they'll have just two remaining non-conference games against Central Arkansas and Prairie View A&M and have an excellent opportunity to enter conference play with a 13-0 record.

