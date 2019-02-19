NORWALK, Calif. - Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting is already off to a huge start but is built largely on the back of work in the Lone Star State. They have high hopes of changing that and taking advantage of a massive year on the west coast. With one Rivals100 commitment already on board SoonerScoop.com went out to see Darion Green-Warren, as well as four five-stars at the Los Angeles Adidas camp, who shined? Let's take a stab at ranking the top 11 Sooner targets from the event.



1. Justin Flowe

Breakdown: It's unclear if there could ever be a better football compliment than 'a football player's football player' but that's exactly what you see when you watch Flowe. The five-star known as 'baby man' is a guy that is physical in everything he does and was dominant in every respect on Sunday. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma has some questions to answer for Flowe but they definitely have his attention right now. The Sooners have a realistic chance but when he visits, they'll need to hit a home run.

2. Kelee Ringo

Breakdown: Ringo's skillset is just mind-boggling. A guy with his length and size just is not supposed to move the way he does. Ringo is still a guy working to aim all of those tools in the right direction but as he continues to mature, both physically and in his game, he has a chance to be one of the more special defensive backs in recent memory. Oklahoma's Chances: Ringo lights up when he talks about new defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and says the Sooners will get his next visit. It feels more than ever that Oklahoma is a contender here.

3. Bijan Robinson

Breakdown: Robinson was a player that was well-known but it wasn't quite clear what to expect of him this weekend. That being said he wasted no time showing that he was as complete a back as there was on hand. Whether it was using his quick feet in the passing game and bag drills or showing off his toughness in some of the pass-blocking work Robinson did a bit of everything on Sunday and did it very, very well. Oklahoma's Chances: Robinson likes Jay Boulware quite a bit and it seems the Sooners could be a real threat in his recruitment.

4. Kendall Milton

Breakdown: There was no more physically impressive player in Los Angeles on Sunday than the Fresno, Calif. native. Milton has the size to go with his great feet and natural explosion. It's not hard to envision him at 225-pounds or more in the college game yet still having the ability to makes plays up the field. Oklahoma's Chances: Milton will be in Norman in just a few days and the Sooners connection to Fresno is going to have a real role here.

5. Darnell Washington

Breakdown: Wow. That may be all that needs to be said but Washington is the kind of tight end that you see once ever five or six years, his skill set and frame are just unfair combinations. Washington may look like a future offensive tackle but he has the feet and athleticism of a power forward - in short, he is special. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma's initial offer was for Washington at defensive end, something he doesn't seem overly interested in. With his focus on tight end it's been unclear how much of a relationship Oklahoma has had.

6. Lavon Bunkley-Shelton

Breakdown: Bunkley-Shelton wasn't the guy that walked in and everyone jumped back in awe but when matchups started happening it was Bunkley-Shelton that you just kept seeing making play after play. He has plenty of quickness and ran past numerous defenders but it was his hands and concentration that really caught the eye - if the ball was close, he was coming down with it. Oklahoma's Chances: Bunkley-Shelton seems to still be figuring out where he is in Oklahoma's plans but if they push his relationship with Darion Green-Warren could pay off for the Sooners.

7. Noah Sewell

Breakdown: Speaking of guys, like Ringo and Washington, who kind of deny the realities of physics that most of us deal with, how about a 268-pound linebacker who did an outstanding job in coverage? Sewell moves like a guy 30-pounds lighter and has the development that would fit into a lot of college weight rooms right now. Oklahoma's Chances: Oklahoma is definitely trying to get involved here but his family connection to Oregon is hard to overlook.

8. Bryce Young

Breakdown: Young, as has been discussed at length, was a bit up and down the last time most saw him - the Rivals 5-Star Challenge. But he followed that up with a great junior year, that included a national title, at Mater Dei. The USC commitment was outstanding on Sunday though, when he was locked in and focused he delivered one strike after another and showed some incredible touch on go routes and corners. Oklahoma's Chances: Young's commitment to USC right now seems as solid as it has in some time but there is still a feeling that door could open if things go awry in the land of Troy.

9. Kourt Williams

Breakdown: Williams is talked a lot about as a 'tweener' with a future choice between safety and linebacker to come but watching him on Sunday, it seemed he was more of a choice between where he'd be play in the defensive backfield. Williams worked in man coverage and held up very well against some top quality receivers. It's not hard to imagine him becoming a very useful coverage safety as well as what everyone already knows - a violent in the box run defender. Oklahoma's Chances: Williams is sure he will take an Oklahoma visit in the near future and the Sooners seem near the top of his list in spite of a short relationship at this point.

10. Darion Green-Warren

Breakdown: Green-Warren was a little up and down on the day and watching him go through warmups there was some wonder if he was feeling 100-percent. But when he was able to really go he was one of the camp's more competitive corners as far as just battling through the whistle and doing all he could to separate ball and receiver. Green-Warren also drove on the ball as well as any corner on the day. Oklahoma's Chances: Green-Warren is going to keep taking visits but as long as both sides continue to build their relationship, in his own words, it'll be tough to top the Sooners.

11. Jacobe Covington