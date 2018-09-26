Oklahoma's 28-21 win over Army was a challenge that, seemingly, came out of nowhere. In a week that started with real reverence for the Academy and all that their young athletes do for the country ended with the Sooners in a brutal battle that took the wind out of the roster's sails. Still though a win requires a Hot 11 and we're ready to break down the best of Oklahoma's work against the Black Knights.

11. Parnell Motley

AP

Stats: Three tackles (two solo), one tackle for loss, one interception. Analysis: Motley will be an inclusion that will surprise many. But as the game wore on he got much better in run support and it's also hard to ignore that when Oklahoma started making stops again Motley was at the forefront of it. It wasn't perfect but with a lot of questionable efforts it was better than many others. Last Week: N/A

10. Ben Powers

USA Today Sports

Stats: N/A Analysis: Powers didn't get to play a lot of snaps, like the entirety of the offense, but his run pulls were good and he was clearly making an impact in Oklahoma's ground game. And like the entirety of the offensive line Powers was strong in pass protection. Last Week: No. 7

9. Ceedee Lamb

AP

Stats: Four catches for 22-yards and two touchdowns (11, 10). Analysis: Lamb's impact was limited as far as stats - but again, whose wasn't? - but when he did gets his hands on the ball he made the most of it, scoring on half of his touches. Lamb also did a solid job, relatively speaking, in run blocking on the edge. Last Week: N/A

8. Ronnie Perkins

SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Stats: Two tackles (one solo). Analysis: Why he isn't playing more is a question that seems to lie simply on his lack of experience. However, when Perkins is on the field he just flashes on one snap after another. Again it's not a lengthy list of plays being made but there also wasn't a huge pool of guys who made a real difference. Perkins feels like a guy that would do more of the former if he had more of the latter. Last Week: N/A

7. Mark Jackson

USA Today Sports

Stats: 15 tackles (six solo), .5 tackle for loss. Analysis: Perhaps no player amongst Oklahoma's list of playmakers made a more consistent difference than Mark Jackson. Admittedly, early on he had some issues with pitch responsibilities and leaving his secondary a bit hung out to dry. However, as time went on he made tons of plays for Oklahoma and was one of the few who seemed to adjust to what he was seeing and start making plays. Last Week: No. 8

6.Trey Sermon

USA Today Sports

Stats: 18 carries for 119-yards Analysis: It has been said over and over again but it really is amazing that Sermon had never led Oklahoma in rushing before Saturday night. The bottom line is that he looked very sound in what he was doing and made some good tough runs for the Sooners. He may not be a gamebreaker but it's really the only knock one could have with Sermon. Last Week: No. 10

5. Curtis Bolton

AP

Stats: 23 tackles (eight solo), one tackle for loss.

Analysis: Bolton was a guy that, as I missed the live viewing, I'd read didn't play all that well and that's not exactly what I saw. He wasn't perfect but who can be with that many questions remaining out there. The bottom line is that Bolton toughed out a brutal game and made a lot of key tackles down the stretch. Last Week: N/A

4. Kyler Murray

USA Today Sports

Stats: 11-15 for 185-yards and three touchdowns (11, 11, 10) along with seven carries for 71-yards including a 33-yard touchdown. Analysis: You could make a real case that this is too low for Murray but his interception was an incredibly poor decision and did a lot to hurt Oklahoma as they tried to separate. That being said, Murray made huge plays with his feet, what he did through the air, and all of that makes for one of the few players in the game who can truly claim that he made a big difference. Last Week: No. 1

3. Cody Ford

SoonerScoop.com/Carey Murdock

Stats: N/A Analysis: Go back and watch this game and remember that everyone, notably myself, doubted how he'd fit into the offense at right tackle. Time after time he collapsed the left side of Army's defensive line and opened up some huge running lanes for Trey Sermon and Kyler Murray. Seriously, just look at how often Oklahoma's successes were found off the right side of the offensive line. The blend of Ford downblocking and Bobby Evans pulling is a strong combination. Last Week: N/A

2. Kenneth Murray

AP

Stats: 28 tackles (six solo), .5 tackle for loss. Analysis: Seriously, just soak up that tackle total - it's unbelievable. I don't care how violent you were, you make that many tackles, you played very, very well. And in this case you may have done so on a night when so few others did. Murray not only was strong against the run up the middle but showed of the athleticism that makes him so special while tracking plays from sideline to sideline. Last Week: No. 4

1. Kenneth Mann

USA Today Sports