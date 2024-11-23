Friday Night Spotlight: Notable Oklahoma commit performances this week

Oklahoma commits in the 2025, 2026, and 2027 classes took the field once again this week. OUInsider examines some notable performances from the Sooners pledges and how they made an impact.

Advertisement

Elijah Thomas finished with 270 receiving yard and four touchdowns in Checotah (Okla.) High's 35-32 win over Bristow (Okla.) High in the OSSAA Class 3A Quarterfinals.

Midwest City (Okla.) Carl Albert won 45-14 over Claremore (Okla.) High in the OSSAA Class 5A Quarterfinals.

Ryan Fodje and Bridgeland (Tex.) High won 38-22 over Conroe (Tex.) High in the Area Round of the UIL 6A Division I playoffs.

Tory Blaylock and Humble (Tex.) Atascocita won 28-17 over Pearland (Tex.) High in the Area Round of the UIL 6A Division I playoffs.

Marcus Harris and Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took down Corona (Calif.) Centennial, 36-7, in the CIF Southern Section Football Championship Semifinals.

Trent Wilson and Upper Marlboro (Md.) Wise won their 10th straight game on Friday. They defeated Baltimore (Md.) Dundalk 39-14 in the MPSSAA Class 4A Quarterfinals.

Jaden O'Neal ran for a three-yard touchdown in Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne's 27-7 win over Lake Balboa (Calif.) Birmingham in the CIF LA City Section Football Championship Semifinals.

Jonathan Hatton and Cibolo (Tex.) Steele won 63-12 over San Juan (Tex.) Pharr-San Juan-Alamo in the Area Round of the UIL 6A Division II playoffs.