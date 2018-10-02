Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-02 14:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hot 11: Baylor

Josh McCuistion • SoonerScoop.com
@jlmccuistion
Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Oklahoma's 66-33 win over Baylor may look like a huge win for the offense and another struggle for the defense but the Sooners defenders had some surprising highlights. They did a nice job containi...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}