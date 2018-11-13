Oklahoma's 48-47 win over Oklahoma State was, as anyone can tell, a game dominated by the offenses and this week's Hot 11 reflects the issue with a group littered with offensive players. Whether it was Oklahoma's always impressive skill position talent or the offensive line that has become, again, one of college football's best, the Hot 11 represents what was another very strong offensive performance.

11. Austin Seibert

USA Today Sports

Stats: 8-9 touchbacks on kickoffs, 2-2 field goals (21, 36), and 3 punts with a long of 44-yards. Analysis: Seibert's day was more workmanlike than anything but he continued to fill numerous roles for Oklahoma and do it at a high level. Seibert's field goals may not have been the end result Oklahoma wanted/needed for their drives but by any measure if he isn't perfect in placekicking, the Sooners probably lose this game. Last Week: N/A

10. Ronnie Perkins

USA Today Sports

Stats: Four tackles (one solo) and one pass defended. Analysis: Perkins, who has become Oklahoma's best pass rusher along the defensive line, didn't get home for a sack against the Cowboys but faster than any other player he picked up that he wouldn't and started disrupting passing lanes. Perkins also did a great job identifying several of Oklahoma State's plays and trying to break them up. Last Week: No. 6

9. Neville Gallimore

USA Today Sports

Stats: Five tackles (three solo), one sack. Analysis: There may not be any player who has benefited from the changes in Norman than Gallimore. The big defender has looked more free to make plays behind the line of scrimmage and seems to, once or twice a game, make a play that flashes the elite potential most have always felt he had. Last Week: N/A

8. Ceedee Lamb

AP

Stats: Three receptions for 52-yards and a 65-yard punt return. Analysis: Lamb has long been seen as something of a great possession receiver with near unparalleled body control. However over the past month he has started showing more burst than at any point in his career. His 65-yard punt return was one of Oklahoma's first big returns in the punt game since the days of Jalen Saunders. Last Week: N/A

7. Trey Sermon

AP

Stats: 16-carries for 124-yards and two touchdowns (1, 1) along with two receptions for 33-yards. Analysis: Sermon may not have been the absolute monster he was against Texas Tech but even in spite of an early injury he fought throw it and continued to show his emergence as one of the best backs in the conference. Sermon's early big run was a surprising taste of his still-emerging breakout speed. Last Week: No. 1

6. Creed Humphrey

USA Today Sports

Stats: N/A Analysis: Make no mistake this guy is quickly becoming not only the best young center in the Big 12 but one of the best in the country. Humphrey took some time to get familiar with the looks that defenses were showing him but now he shows like a confident young center and does an outstanding job working the second level when necessary. Last Week: No. 3

5. Kennedy Brooks

AP

Stats: 15 carries for 165-yards and three touchdowns (1, 45, 5) and one four-yard catch. Analysis: Brooks is currently on pace to put up over 1,000 yards in less than 100 carries. It's just an insane amount of production from a back that started the season as the Sooners No. 4 option. As Carey Murdock said during the post-game pod Brooks is the type of guy whose sum seems to exceed the parts. He is stronger than you expect, faster than you expect, and just constantly makes plays right when Oklahoma needs him. Last Week: N/A

4. Carson Meier

USA Today Sports

Stats: Two catches for 45-yards. Analysis: This guy has been a quality player all year long and it was great to see him finally get some attention for it. His first quarter catch was absolutely outstanding, something that undoubtedly had him thinking of his days as a pass-catcher for the Union Redskins. But beyond that Meier is one of Oklahoma's best edge blockers and setup numerous big runs on Saturday. Last Week: N/A

3. Marquise Brown

AP

Stats: Eight receptions for 142-yards and a 51-yard touchdown. Analysis: It was discussed in the past game pod but it's borderline unbelievable that he was this good even though he clearly is not 100-percent. Brown's speed flashed at times but he still doesn't quite have that burst but that didn't stop him from his 51-yard touchdown. However his most impressive play was his third quarter third down conversion where he split a pair of Cowboys defenders thanks to a cut that a player still nursing a hamstring had no business making. Last Week: N/A

2. Cody Ford

USA Today Sports

Stats: N/A Analysis: Watch Oklahoma's first touchdown run when Ford single-handedly caves in the left side of Oklahoma State's line and sets up an easy Sooner touchdown. Ford also did an outstanding job dealing with the Big 12's best pass rusher, Jordan Brailford. Simply put his stock is starting to soar. Last Week: N/A

1. Kyler Murray

AP