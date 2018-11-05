SoonerScoop.com

Oklahoma's 51-46 win over Texas Tech was, like many of its predecessors in this matchup, a wild one. Surprisingly there were some strong defensive performances but not surprisingly one star stepped the forefront down the stretch for Oklahoma and carried the day for the Oklahoma offense. Take a look as we breakdown one of the most confusing games of the season.

11. Amani Bledsoe

Stats: Two tackles (one solo), one sack. Analysis: Bledsoe had something of a quiet game in terms of numerous big plays but had a big sack late and really was consistently sturdy against the run. It wasn't a flashy performance but Bledsoe did a little bit of everything. Last Week: No. 11.

10. Robert Barnes

Stats: Five tackles (two solo), one pass break-up, 2-point conversion 100-yard interception return. Analysis: This was supposed to be the game that Barnes got 'exposed' and would look more like the player that had people unsure about him going forward. But that's not what happened at all, in fact when the ball went in the air it was the moment that Barnes really excelled. Last Week: No. 10.

9. Ben Powers

Stats: N/A. Analysis: What can you say about the interior work of Oklahoma's offensive line? Well let's put it simply, Ptowers was dominant and is far the last lineman who will make this list. The big man moved one pile after another and his nastiness is something that runs through the entire unit. Last Week: No. 4.

8. Tre Brown

Stats: Four solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass break-up. Analysis: Brown was challenged early by the Red Raiders but after making a few nice tackles in space the Texas Tech bunch rarely looked his way again. Brown's speed shows itself quite often but nowhere was it more clear, nor more meaningful, than on Robert Barnes' interception return where he sprung Barnes for the final few yards he needed. Last Week: N/A

7. Grant Calcaterra

Stats: Three receptions for 48-yards. Analysis: It's not the kind of line that might immediately jump out to people but it wasn't just about the catches themselves. It was about how, and when, he made them. Calcaterra made some incredibly tough grabs, took humongous hits, and then kept going. Simply put this is the guy we were all waiting for. Last Week: N/A

6. Ronnie Perkins

Stats: Five tackles (three solo), 1.5 tackles for loss. Analysis: Perkins had been relatively quiet the past few weeks but really got himself going against Texas Tech. He pursued pass, run, and basically was just a disruption in the backfield throughout the game. Last Week: N/A

5. Kyler Murray

Stats: 20-35 for 360-yards and three touchdowns (16, 5, 46) along with 11-carries for 100-yards and a 12-yard touchdown run. Analysis: How do you gauge this performance? On one hand he dug Oklahoma a huge hole with two horrible decisions on Oklahoma's first two possessions. On the flip side during his Monday press conference Lincoln Riley said he felt that, following those two plays, it was as well as Murray has played this season? It wasn't perfect, it wasn't great, but time and again the guy made the plays his offense needed. Last Week: No. 1.

4. Lee Morris

Stats: Four receptions for 101-yards and two touchdowns (16, 46). Analysis: Morris may have his highest ever ranking following this work and it's because unlike some other weeks he just kept making one play after another. Morris has become well known, and deservedly so, for being a clutch player that makes the big grab in the big moment. But this performance was more than that, not only did he make the big play there were also several moments where he just kept the chains moving. Last Week: N/A

3. Creed Humphrey

Stats: N/A. Analysis: You can analyze and analyze this offensive line and what has been the true growth but no piece has been bigger than that of the group's youngest member. The young standout from Shawnee had his biggest game as a Sooner and did plenty to keep Texas Tech from creating bad launch points and stymying a huge run game. Last Week: No. 2.

2. Dru Samia

Stats: N/A. Analysis: Samia is a player that has, at times, been maligned - one need look no further than the Georgia game last season. However, he has really come on over the past few weeks and is another huge element to this offensive line starting to look the part of a special unit. Last Week: N/A

1. Trey Sermon

