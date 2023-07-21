Is R Mason Thomas due for a breakout season in 2023? His fellow defensive lineman Jonah Laulu definitely thinks so. This fall will mark Thomas’ true sophomore season with the Sooners. The former four-star prospect showed flashes in 2022, totaling seven tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks. Laulu believes last year is the tip of the iceberg for Thomas, who's been living with Laulu this summer. When asked last week at Big 12 Media Days about potential breakout candidates, Thomas was the first player he mentioned. “I’d say if you’re watching this defense, look out for (number) 3-2,” Laulu said. “He’s a great player. His quickness and his quick twitch and his high motor, he’s such a great player to watch. “Last year in fall camp, I remember we were doing a goal-line situation at practice and Mason — he’s a true freshman, literally 17 years old at that time, there was a goal line stop that he did against our (first-string) offense. I think he was in a two-point stance on the edge, and he, like, bent. He’s just a crazy athlete. He got under our block and made the TFL and stopped the offense from scoring. Since then, I just knew there’s something special about him.”



Thomas saw playing time as a reserve last season, ranking 19th on the team in most snaps with 231. But during spring practices, Thomas acknowledged that the game moved a little too fast for him at times. But not only does Thomas feel more comfortable mentally this season, he also feels better physically. He gained 17 pounds between the end of last season and spring practices, and he noticed a significant difference in his ability to hold off blocks. “I’m not like 260, but (with) that speed and power at the same time, you generate a lot of force,” Thomas said. “It’s easier to have feel. At 220, I wasn’t knocking people back like that as much. Now as like 240, you get that punch, that power. It’s a lot better.”