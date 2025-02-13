OU player personnel staffer JP Losman headed to Washington

Oklahoma is set to lose a significant member of its support staff.

JP Losman, who is currently the Sooners' assistant director of player personnel, is joining the University of Washington as the program's new assistant quarterbacks coach. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the move on Thursday morning.

Losman joined Brent Venables' staff in 2022 as a member of the player personnel department and as an administrative assistant. Prior to Oklahoma, Losman was with Venables at Clemson for several years. He began his coaching career as a student coaching intern with Clemson from 2017-2019 before becoming an offensive analyst for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, with Venables serving as defensive coordinator for the Tigers.

Losman was a standout quarterback at Tulane, throwing for over 5,500 passing yards, 52 touchdowns and 24 interceptions in his two seasons as a starter. He was drafted as the No. 22 overall pick by the Buffalo Bills and played in the NFL from 2004-2011, spending time in Oakland, Seattle, Miami and Buffalo.

Losman's move comes just a couple weeks after the OU board of regents finalized the contract for new offensive analyst John Kuceyeski, who is expected to work with the Sooners' quarterbacks. Kuceyeski spent last season as the quarterbacks coach at Washington State, where he spent time with new OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle and new OU quarterback John Mateer.

