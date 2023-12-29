SAN ANTONIO, Texas — As the balloons rained down at the Alamo Bowl, signaling Oklahoma's 38-24 loss to No. 14-ranked Arizona in its season finale, linebacker Danny Stutsman took Jackson Arnold aside.

It had been a wildly up-and-down night for Arnold in his first collegiate start. But Stutsman had a message for the true freshman.

"It's obvious Jackson is a baller and we have full faith in him," Stutsman said in the postgame press conference. "First career start, he played his heart out. Every time he takes that field, I have so much confidence in that offense and everything that they do. I love him to death. He's a tremendous player. I know now there's going to be some adversity, but he needs to hang his head up higher than ever because Oklahoma has his back, that entire locker room with Jackson, and this changes nothing."

It was a vote of confidence in Arnold, who showed his potential and also revealed areas where he can grow.

Arnold turned the ball over four times, with his first interception coming on the offense's third play of the game. Two possessions later, Arnold saw Drake Stoops open on a wheel route down the right sideline but saw it too late and the pass was underthrown, and it was easily intercepted by Gunner Maldonado.

Those two interceptions led to 10 Arizona points, allowing the Wildcats to take a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter. It appeared Arnold was settling in for a rough night in an inevitable blowout loss.

But that's when he settled in.

On the ensuing drive he completed 5-of-6 passes for 50 yards, which included a 20-yard completion to Gavin Sawchuk on third-and-nine from the Arizona 38-yard line. That set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Sawchuk to put the Sooners on the board.

Two possessions later — following a fumble by Jalil Farooq at the Arizona eight-yard line — Arnold delivered the best play of his young career. He scrambled left found Nic Anderson for a 10-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone.

It's also worth noting that a 19-yard run from Arnold preceded the play. And all of a sudden, the Sooners led 14-13 going into halftime.