Season review: Safeties

(Editor's note: With the 2024 season in the books, OUInsider will review the performance of every position group this season. The series will include individual stats, snap counts and performance grades via Pro Football Focus and analysis. This installment focuses on the safeties).

— First, it feels only right to give a shoutout to Billy Bowman for an incredible career in Norman. In his four seasons, he played 2,565 snaps, started 44 games and logged 199 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 11 interceptions. Even without the team success, Bowman will also be a big part of OU history and a player that fans remember fondly.

This season, Bowman was solid. He led the entire defense in snaps despite missing the bowl game and he provided leadership, as usual. But this season certainly wasn't filled with numerous highlights like last season. The interception early against Texas was really Bowman's highlight of the season.

— By most metrics, Robert Spears-Jennings was the Sooners' most productive cornerbacks. He led the entire safety group in tackles, tackles for loss, sacks, forced fumbles and had the highest performance grade. He had the highest run-defense grade (93.1) on the team and the third-highest pass-rush grade (82.8).

He was spectacular early in the season. He had a critical interception against Houston. He was outstanding against Tennessee, finishing with a season-high 13 tackles, a tackle for loss and a strip sack on Nico lamaleava. He added six more tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack the following week against Auburn.

After those two games, it appeared Spears-Jennings could potentially leap up draft boards. However, his production tapered off just a bit over the final few games of the season.

That's mostly a nitpick. It was a junior-year breakout season for Spears-Jennings, who finished third on the defense in snaps. He returns next season as the undisputed leader in the safety room and a foundational player that fans can be excited about.

If Spears-Jennings can build on this season, he'll be a no-brainer for the NFL Draft.

— It was an odd sophomore season for Peyton Bowen, and it played out a lot like his freshman year.

He began the year as a starter before he was largely surpassed by Spears-Jennings. He again struggled with injuries. He played 30 or fewer snaps in six of the final seven games, including.a season-low four snaps against Ole Miss. He played just 31 more snaps than he did his freshman year.

His best attribute has been his tackling. He's missed just eight tackles in 757 snaps for his career, and he had the fourth-highest tackling grade on the defense among players who logged at least 300 snaps. But he hasn't been a real impact player in coverage. His 46.3 coverage grade was the fourth-lowest mark on the defense.

There's no reason to not remain optimistic about Bowen heading into next season. But with Bowman departing, and Bowen entering his third year, the Sooners really need him to make a leap.

— Michael Boganowski already has a legitimate claim as the team's most vicious tackler.