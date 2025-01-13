Season review: Offensive line

There were still some positive moments, particularly against Alabama. But for the most part, the offensive line performed like one of the worst units in football.

The offensive line dealt with significant injuries all season, which made it difficult to find any sort of consistency. The Sooners had 10 different lineman that started at least one game, and the injuries combined to account for nearly 50 games missed.

It was certainly a rough year for Bill Bedenbaugh 's group. The Sooners ranked 132nd in sacks allowed (46) and 127th in tackles for loss allowed (127th). They averaged just 3.5 yards per rush against FBS opponents, which ranked 112th nationally.

The issues on the offensive line were constantly in the middle of Oklahoma's chaotic 2024 season.

— If there's anything to say about Febechi Nwaiwu, it's that he was reliable. He led both sides of the ball in snaps and started every game at right guard.

Diving into the numbers and film shows some issues that he'll need to work on. He was more consistent as a pass blocker, allowing 16 pressures, 12 hurries and four sacks in 471 opportunities Those numbers won't blow anyone away, but they're fine. He struggled at times in run blocking, and his run-block grade of 56.1 ranked second worst on the team among linemen who saw at least 200 snaps.

Nwaiwu walks into next season as the starting right guard unless Eddy Pierre-Louis (or someone else) takes a big leap.

— Heath Ozaeta was barely discussed going into the season. He finished with 630 snaps, the second most on the offensive line and fourth most on the offense.

There were certainly some growing pains. The LSU game (two sacks, four pressures allowed) was a particular low point. But as a whole, there's reason for optimism. He allowed 15 pressures, 11 hurries and four sacks in 325 opportunities.

Obviously, he saw a huge boost in snaps because of injuries, particularly Jacob Sexton's. But he's entering his third season with more snaps than anyone on the roster outside of Nwaiwu, Sexton and Everett.

— Logan Howland certainly wasn't supposed to be in the mix this season. He allowed 19 pressures, 14 hurries, three hits and two sacks in 261 opportunities this season. But most of those issues were contained to the LSU and Ole Miss games, where he combined to allow 12 pressures, eight hurries and both sacks. Otherwise, Howland held up considerably well, particularly against Alabama and Missouri.

Howland really might not have much competition for snaps next season, unless the Sooners keep Sexton there.

— Speaking of Sexton, what a weird season for him. Before he suffered yet another serious injury late in the year, Sexton was all over the place. He allowed 18 pressures, 11 hurries, four sacks and three hits in 282 hits. He finished with the worst pass-blocking grade on the offensive line (44.8).

He just never looked comfortable, and look no further than his constant movement back and forth. He played 281 snaps at left guard and 229 snaps at left tackle. He logged snaps at both positions in four of his eight games played. Yes, some of that was because of injuries, but it's clear handling both spots was too much for Sexton, and understandably so.

Obviously, the focus for Sexton needs to be on getting healthy. Once that happens, Bedenbaugh needs to commit him to one spot and keep him there. This year was enough of a sample size to prove that.

— It's still difficult to analyze Jake Taylor, who has played a grand total of 247 snaps through three seasons. Even when he played this season, he never truly looked fully healthy.

Taylor was clearly the starter at right tackle when healthy. Maybe he still will be once he recovers from this latest injury.

— Eddy Pierre-Louis and Isaiah Autry-Dent are obviously still major works in progress. But Pierre-Louis obviously showed that he has a motor and can be a difference-maker if he develops.

It's a little surprising that both of those guys didn't see more snaps, particularly against Navy. Regardless, both of those guys should be in the mix this spring.

— Whether it was injuries or general offensive dysfunction or something else, the additions of Branson Hickman, Michael Tarquin, Geirrean Hatchett and Spencer Brown obviously didn't pay off.

That's the risk of attempting to build the offensive line through the portal.

— Overall, it was an awful year, but the Sooners have a ton of players coming back and several young guys with potential. Add in Michael Fasusi and Ryan Fodje, and at least there's some reason for optimism.

OVERALL GRADE: D-