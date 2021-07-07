Jake Taylor Commits to Sooners

The Sooners added yet another four-star prospect to their 2022 class with Las Vegas Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Jake Taylor announcing to OU on Tuesday afternoon.

The good times for Oklahoma recruiting in July keep rolling, and even after Wednesday’s news, it’s not about to slow down.

Taylor becomes the 10th recruit that is a four-star or better for OU’s class and the fifth commitment to OU’s #ChampU22 group since Saturday evening.

The Sooners withstood a long battle against Notre Dame and Alabama to earn the nod and give OU its third four-star offensive lineman so far for 2022.

Even before the dead period came to a close, Taylor was pretty active on the visit circuit. He had seen Norman on a self-guided visit and knew that he liked it and returned to OU last month for the mega-ChampUBBQ event.

That was going to be the defining moment, for both parties. OU had several top-tier linemen in town for official visits. It gave Taylor a chance to see where he stood with OU, and an opportunity for OU to truly know where Taylor saw the Sooners.

The end result was that it became evident his commitment to the Sooners was going to become a when scenario and not an if.

It has been a while since OU has been able to make a dent at Bishop Gorman. No doubt it helps to have running backs coach DeMarco Murray back in the fold, who went to Gorman, and no doubt the Sooners are hoping adding Taylor can get things going once again in that regard.

Taylor joins center Demetrius Hunter and offensive tackle Jacob Sexton as the pledges so far for offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh. The group isn’t done, but there is now a firm foundation for the offensive line class and nobody worried about the direction it is going.

Taylor officially visited Alabama, Notre Dame and OU in the month of June. Turns out he was saving his best one for the last one.



