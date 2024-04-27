Jonah La'ulu is going to the NFL.

The former OU defensive lineman was drafted in the 7th round with the 234th overall pick by the Colts. La'ulu is now the third Sooner to come off the draft board in 2024.

A lightly recruited high school prospect from the Las Vegas area, La'ulu signed with Hawaii in the 2018 class and made an impact on both sides of the ball during his career with the Warriors. Upon entering the transfer portal in 2022, La'ulu became one of the most coveted commodities in the nation. He committed to Oklahoma to try to level up his game after four seasons in the Aloha State. In his two years as a Sooner, La'ulu played in 26 games and posted 8.5 tackles for loss. He played mostly at defensive end during the 2022 campaign, but bulked up to 289 pounds prior to the 2023 season and shifted inside to defensive tackle.

Though his overall collegiate production isn't necessarily commensurate with the typical NFL draft resume, La'ulu made a major statement at his pro day in March and grabbed the attention of numerous NFL scouts. He clocked a 40-yard dash time of 4.96 seconds, and registered an eye-popping three-cone drill time of 7.57 seconds. His 9-foot, 10-inch broad jump and his 36-inch vertical jump would have ranked first among defensive tackles at the NFL Combine. He also logged 24 reps on the bench press and a 20-yard shuttle time of 4.59 seconds.

One of his most memorable moments in the crimson and cream came in the 2022 Bedlam matchup, where he had a remarkable interception against Spencer Sanders that he nearly returned for a touchdown.

La'ulu is the first Oklahoma defensive player selected in the 2024 draft, and he may well be the only such player to hear his name called.

