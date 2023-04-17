Oklahoma first-year wide receivers coach Emmett Jones has put the Sooners at the top of so many recruits’ lists in recent months that it was only a matter of time.

Someone was going to have to jump first, and it went down Monday evening with Franklinton (La.) High receiver K.J. Daniels committing to the Sooners.

Daniels, a three-star prospect, was offered by the Sooners two months ago. Ever since his trip to Norman the first weekend of March, he has been one to watch because it clearly made an impression on Daniels.

He also had offers from Cincinnati, Houston and Texas Tech, among others.