It's the seventh time that Maxwell has earned the distinction, and isn't likely to be the last time if she continues to find the success that she did at the Puerta Vallarta Challenge.

After 7.2 innings of work in OU's first weekend of action, Maxwell has been named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week.

While it's nothing new to the graduate transfer from Stillwater, Oklahoma pitcher Kelly Maxwell has earned her first in-season accolade as a member of the Sooners' softball program.

The left-hander was stunning in her debut weekend in the Crimson and Cream, earning wins over No. 6 Washington and No. 10 Duke as the Sooners moved to 4-0 on the year.

Maxwell's 7.2 IP were all scoreless, with four strikeouts and only four base runners allowed on one hit, two walks, and one hit batter. She held the opponent to just 1-for-23 (0.43) and limited hitters to a .197 OPS.

Maxwell drew her first start of the season in Game 2 against Duke and tossed five scoreless frames, allowing just one hit on the day. She finished the day in dominant fashion, retiring each of the final 11 batters that she faced.

Then, in her second outing, Maxwell was called from the bullpen to take over in a jam, as Washington had two outs to work with in the sixth inning with runners on the corners. The veteran worked her way out of it though, getting the Huskies out of the inning with two ground balls and proceeded to hold UW scoreless over the next two innings, helping the Sooners secure a comeback 4-3 victory (F/8).

Maxwell and the Sooners will head to Lake Charles (LA) for the Cowgirl Challenge, hosted by McNeese State. There, OU will face Central Arkansas twice, McNeese State twice, and Lamar once during a three-day tournament.