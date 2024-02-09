On Tuesday night, the Oklahoma Sooners secured an impressive 82-66 victory over the BYU Cougars, with standout performances from Javian McCollum (20 points) and Milos Uzan (16 points). The Sooners, now holding a record of 17-6 overall and 5-5 in conference play, are shifting their focus to a Bedlam matchup against the struggling Oklahoma State Cowboys (10-13, 2-8). In their recent matchup the Cowboys faced the formidable Houston Cougars and suffered a 79-63 defeat, trailing by 29 points at one juncture. Notably, the Cowboys struggled with three-point shooting (23.8%) and committed an excessive number of turnovers (17 times). While the loss to Houston wasn't a significant setback, the Cowboys have experienced multiple defeats this season that could be deemed as abysmal losses (Abilene Christian, St Bonaventure, and Southern Illinois). In Big 12 play, their wins have come exclusively at Gallegher Iba Arena against West Virginia and Kansas State.

Advertisement

Oklahoma State Cowboys forward Eric Dailey Jr. (2) reacts after the game against the Kansas State Wildcats (William Purnell)

Head coach Mike Boynton made a strategic decision to embrace youth this season, parting ways with several veteran players and introducing five freshmen to the Oklahoma State Cowboys roster. Notably, two of these freshmen, Eric Dailey and Brandon Garrison, have emerged as key contributors. Dailey has been contributing 9.3 points (third on the team) and 4.9 rebounds, while Garrison has averaged 7.2 points and 5.6 rebounds. Despite their promising futures, the challenge of playing over 20 minutes a night in the competitive Big 12 is evident. Another freshman, Connor Dow, has earned starting nods in the last six games for the Cowboys. The team faced a setback with the season-ending injury to Bryce Thompson, their second-leading scorer. Currently, Javon Small leads the Cowboys in scoring, averaging 14.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists, with an impressive 39.4% accuracy from beyond the three-point line. John-Michael Wright, with a season average of 7.7 points, has demonstrated an uptick in performance, averaging 12.6 points in his last six games. While sophomore Quion Williams, who averages 6.5 points, showcased an impressive 17-point performance in their win over Kansas State, consistency remains a challenge for both him and the team as a whole. Overall, the Cowboys possess talent, but as an exceptionally young and inconsistent team, they are projected to finish at the bottom of the Big 12 standings. Despite the Sooners going 0-3 against Oklahoma State last season, they must secure a 2-0 record against them this season, starting Saturday at 6:00 pm on ESPN+. Explore three key aspects of the game and two matchups to watch in anticipation of Bedlam.

Keys to the game

McCollum and Uzan build off of BYU game

Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) shoots a three-pointer (Alonzo Adams)

While he did struggle from behind the arc (2-8), McCollum posted 20 points and zero turnovers against BYU. The late three-pointer he hit suggests he may break out of the recent slump from behind the arc. 20 points are impressive, but the absence of turnovers, non-liability defensively, and a strong second-half performance highlight the adjustments he has made. Uzan contributed 16 points and four assists, displaying incredible aggression. Oklahoma significantly improves not only offensively but overall when Uzan and McCollum are playing well. Although we are yet to witness both of them truly shining this season, the BYU game was a step in that direction. Saturday presents a good opportunity to continue this trend and build confidence. If McCollum and Uzan start to heat up, it could lead to a win over Oklahoma State and potentially a split in the tough week ahead. This is a chance for them to build on the BYU game and further elevate their performance.

Keep turnover count fairly low

Limiting turnovers will be crucial for the Sooners in this matchup. While Oklahoma managed to secure a victory despite turnovers against West Virginia, doing the same against Oklahoma State, especially in a rivalry game, poses a greater risk. With the potential for the Cowboys to capitalize on extra chances, the Sooners must prioritize ball control to maintain control of the game. Considering the high stakes for the Sooners in this must-win game and the fact that the Cowboys have nothing to lose, the intensity of a rivalry game adds an element of unpredictability, making it essential for Oklahoma to minimize turnovers for a more secure outcome.

Limit Brandon Garrison

Oklahoma State Cowboys center Brandon Garrison (23) slam dunks the ball over Baylor Bears guard Langston Love (13) (Mitch Alcala)

In this matchup against Oklahoma State, the focus shouldn't solely be on Small, the team's leading scorer. Surprisingly, the true freshman from Oklahoma City, Garrison, emerges as a player to watch. While he may be the fifth leading scorer, Garrison showcased his impact by totaling 20 points in both the win over West Virginia and the overtime loss to Baylor. Garrison primarily operates in the paint and has yet to attempt a three-pointer this season. The Sooners must prioritize limiting Garrison's effectiveness, especially considering his pivotal role in keeping the Cowboys competitive in games. Standing at 6'11", Garrison's physical presence poses a challenge for the Sooners. Despite his inconsistency, typical of freshmen in the competitive Big 12, Garrison has demonstrated breakout potential. If players like Sam Godwin and John Hugley can contain him and prevent him from reaching double figures, it would significantly diminish Oklahoma State's chances of securing a victory.

Matchups to watch

Jalon Moore vs Eric Dailey

Dailey, a freshman for Oklahoma State, brings a mix of talent and inconsistency to the court. Although he has faced challenges in his recent four games, struggling at times, Dailey showcased his scoring prowess with notable performances of 15 and 13 points against TCU and Kansas State, respectively. On the opposing side, Jalon Moore has been on an upward trajectory, scoring in double figures in the last three games, including a career-high 23 points. Moore is also becoming a more significant offensive threat from behind the arc, hitting 4 out of 5 attempts in his last four games. The matchup between Dailey and Moore promises an intriguing contest, with Moore possessing an athletic advantage. This particular matchup is anticipated to be an exciting battle to watch.

Javian McCollum vs Javon Small

Javian McCollum (2) celebrates after scoring (Alonzo Adams)

The most significant matchup to watch in this game involves McCollum and Small, both highly talented guards. During the offseason, both McCollum and Small visited Oklahoma, providing the Sooners with an opportunity to secure either player. Ultimately, McCollum was chosen over Small. The two guards share similar scoring averages, with McCollum at 14.5 points and Small at 14.0. Both players possess considerable talent and have been adapting to the challenges of Big 12 play. The outcome of this matchup, determining which of these exceptionally skilled guards outperforms the other, will significantly impact their respective teams' chances of securing victory.