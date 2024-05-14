Moser, Sooners secure a commitment from Alabama transfer big Mohamed Wague
After losing John Hugley to the portal, it was clear that Porter Moser and the Sooners needed to add one more center to pair with Sam Godwin. Prior to today, the Sooners had added four guards: Kobe Elvis, Jadon Jones, Brycen Goodine, and Duke Miles. Today, they addressed the center position by adding Alabama transfer and former West Virginia Mountaineer Mohamed Wague.
After a coaching change in Morgantown, Wague elected to transfer and ended up in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide were going to have a crowded frontcourt, so Wague elected to enter the transfer portal.
With Wague, the Sooners add a big who can complement and split time with Godwin. Wague is athletic and can serve as a rim protector and lob threat for Oklahoma.
In his junior season at Alabama, Wague averaged 3.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.5 blocks, and 0.5 steals. He shot 62.7% from the field and 75.0% from the free throw line. Wague played in 33 games and started in eight for the Crimson Tide.
Alabama had a crowded frontcourt last season, so there weren't many games where Wague got to play for a substantial amount of time. However, one notable game was against Purdue in non-conference play. In that game, Wague played 20 minutes and scored 11 points, grabbed three rebounds, and recorded three steals. He shot 3-3 from the field, 1-1 from behind the arc, and 4-6 from the free throw line.
At West Virginia, Wague also showed flashes. One particular game where he stood out was against Kansas State, where he recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Before West Virginia, Wague attended Harcum College, where he averaged 14.8 points and 11.9 rebounds. He was named NJCAA Division I First Team All-American.
One aspect Wague must improve if the Sooners want to get the most out of him is foul trouble. In that Purdue game, he fouled out. In fact, that was one of three games in a row where he fouled out.
